When does 2017 NFL Draft start: Time, how to watch, stream, TV channel, mock drafts
Here's everything you need to know about the 2017 NFL Draft
The 2017 NFL Draft is finally right around the corner. And for the first time in a long time, we'll head to Philadelphia. The draft is moving after two years in Chicago, and it's the first time the player selection process will be held in Philly since 1960.
Here's all the info you need for the draft.
How to watch the 2017 NFL Draft
- What: 2017 NFL Draft
- When: Thursday, April 27 to Saturday, April 29
- Where: Philadelphia City Hall
- TV: ESPN, NFL Network
- Streaming: NFL.com / NFL Now, Watch ESPN
Full 2017 NFL Draft Schedule
Round 1: Thursday, April 27, 8 p.m. ET
Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28, 7 p.m. ET
Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29, noon ET
How to watch on CBSSports.com
Chances are you'll be watching the draft and have your smartphone, tablet, laptop in hand or computer nearby. You'll also probably be looking for instant analysis, the details on in-round trades or info on the players your favorite team just picked. And we've got those bases covered and more at CBSSports.com.
LIVE Draft Show Special: CBSSports.com's Nick Kostos will host our live draft show with former NFL players Brady Quinn, Jon Beason and D.J. Williams as well as senior NFL columnist Pete Prisco, NFL insider Jason La Canfora and 247Sports analyst Luke Rodgers providing reactions, analysis and grades with every pick on Thursday. We'll have additional NFL Draft analysis and reactions from NFL writer Will Brinson, 247Sports' Barton Simmons and NFLDraftScout.com's Rob Rang, who will be on location in Seattle, as well from NFL coaches and general managers.
Additionally, Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard will provide insight as to how each pick affects their Fantasy football values.
Here are the start times for the show times:
Round 1: Thursday, April 27, 7:55 p.m. ET
Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28, 6:55 p.m. ET
Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29, 11:55 a.m. ET
Follow along with our DraftTracker: As soon as the draft picks are submitted to the commissioner and announced, we'll post it here and provide you with the following:
- On the clock: Which team is up next, how much time is left for that selection? Who's up next? We have that real-time info right here.
- Draft grades: Senior NFL columnist Pete Prisco and NFL Draft contributor Spencer Hall will provides instant grades and analysis for every single draft pick right here.
- Trade tracker: We'll provide all the details of who received what when the trades go down right here.
- The prospects: We have the bios, position rankings and projected draft position for every draft-eligible player in the draft right here.
- Mock drafts: If you want to see who our experts have your favorite team picking and why, check here.
No cable? No problem
If you don't have cable but still want to watch the draft, you can stream it legally in a number of ways. CBSSports.com's live draft show is available across all platforms and devices. Click on the links below for more information and how to sign up for these online platforms:
Full 2017 NFL Draft first-round order
- Cleveland Browns
- San Francisco 49ers
- Chicago Bears
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans (via Los Angeles Rams )
- New York Jets
- Los Angeles San Diego Chargers
- Carolina Panthers
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Buffalo Bills
- New Orleans Saints
- Cleveland Browns (via Philadelphia Eagles )
- Arizona Cardinals
- Philadelphia Eagles (via Minnesota Vikings )
- Indianapolis Colts
- Baltimore Ravens
- Washington Redskins
- Tennessee Titans
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Miami Dolphins
- New York Giants
- Oakland Raiders
- Houston Texans
- Seattle Seahawks
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Dallas Cowboys
- Green Bay Packers
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Atlanta Falcons
- New Orleans (via New England Patriots )
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Lynch won't take Raiders helmet off
Marshawn Lynch might not ever take off his Raiders' helmet
-
Draft: Ranking team needs by position
Where does your team need the most help? Check out this team-by-team breakdown to find out
-
Hernandez suicide note still a mystery
Hernandez's third suicide note remains a mystery
-
Raiders players tweet about Marshawn
Beast Mode seems like he's going to be a popular guy in the Raiders' locker room
-
Browns still considering Trubisky No. 1
The Browns might go quarterback and not take Myles Garrett No. 1 after all
-
Browns talking trade in 2017 NFL Draft
Cleveland apparently really wants to get Mitchell Trubisky
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre