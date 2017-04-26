When does 2017 NFL Draft start: Time, how to watch, stream, TV channel, mock drafts

The 2017 NFL Draft is finally right around the corner. And for the first time in a long time, we'll head to Philadelphia. The draft is moving after two years in Chicago, and it's the first time the player selection process will be held in Philly since 1960.

Here's all the info you need for the draft.

How to watch the 2017 NFL Draft

What: 2017 NFL Draft

When: Thursday, April 27 to Saturday, April 29

Where: Philadelphia City Hall

TV: ESPN, NFL Network

Streaming: NFL.com / NFL Now, Watch ESPN

Full 2017 NFL Draft Schedule

Round 1: Thursday, April 27, 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28, 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29, noon ET

How to watch on CBSSports.com

Chances are you'll be watching the draft and have your smartphone, tablet, laptop in hand or computer nearby. You'll also probably be looking for instant analysis, the details on in-round trades or info on the players your favorite team just picked. And we've got those bases covered and more at CBSSports.com.

LIVE Draft Show Special: CBSSports.com's Nick Kostos will host our live draft show with former NFL players Brady Quinn, Jon Beason and D.J. Williams as well as senior NFL columnist Pete Prisco, NFL insider Jason La Canfora and 247Sports analyst Luke Rodgers providing reactions, analysis and grades with every pick on Thursday. We'll have additional NFL Draft analysis and reactions from NFL writer Will Brinson, 247Sports' Barton Simmons and NFLDraftScout.com's Rob Rang, who will be on location in Seattle, as well from NFL coaches and general managers.

Additionally, Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard will provide insight as to how each pick affects their Fantasy football values.

Here are the start times for the show times:

Round 1: Thursday, April 27, 7:55 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28, 6:55 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29, 11:55 a.m. ET

Follow along with our DraftTracker: As soon as the draft picks are submitted to the commissioner and announced, we'll post it here and provide you with the following:

On the clock: Which team is up next, how much time is left for that selection? Who's up next? We have that real-time info right here.

Which team is up next, how much time is left for that selection? Who's up next? We have that real-time info right here. Draft grades: Senior NFL columnist Pete Prisco and NFL Draft contributor Spencer Hall will provides instant grades and analysis for every single draft pick right here.

Senior NFL columnist Pete Prisco and NFL Draft contributor Spencer Hall will provides instant grades and analysis for every single draft pick right here. Trade tracker: We'll provide all the details of who received what when the trades go down right here.

We'll provide all the details of who received what when the trades go down right here. The prospects: We have the bios, position rankings and projected draft position for every draft-eligible player in the draft right here.

We have the bios, position rankings and projected draft position for every draft-eligible player in the draft right here. Mock drafts: If you want to see who our experts have your favorite team picking and why, check here.

No cable? No problem

If you don't have cable but still want to watch the draft, you can stream it legally in a number of ways. CBSSports.com's live draft show is available across all platforms and devices. Click on the links below for more information and how to sign up for these online platforms:

