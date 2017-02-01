The big game is almost here.

The Patriots and Falcons are the last two teams standing in this season's battle to become NFL champion. One game remains to decide it: the Super Bowl

Have questions about the details of this year's NFL championship game? You're in luck, because we have answers.

Where is the Super Bowl being played?

Super Bowl LI will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, home of the Texans. Owners voted in May 2013 to hold this year's Super Bowl in Houston, with the nation's fourth-largest city beating out co-finalist South Florida for hosting rights.

It'll be the second Super Bowl held at NRG Stadium, which was named Reliant Stadium when it hosted Super Bowl XXXVIII between the Patriots and Panthers in 2004, a game New England won 32-29. The city of Houston has hosted the championship game on one other occasion, with the Dolphins topping the Vikings 24-7 at Rice Stadium in 1974 in Super Bowl VIII.

What time does the Super Bowl start?

Super Bowl LI is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 5.

How can I watch the Super Bowl?

FOX and FOX Sports GO will broadcast this year's Super Bowl, with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the call and Erin Andrews reporting from the sidelines.

How were the Super Bowl teams determined?

The Falcons became the first entrant into Super Bowl LI by defeating the Packers, 44-21, in the NFC Championship Game. It's the second Super Bowl berth in Falcons history, with the team losing Super Bowl XXXIII to the Broncos, 34-19.

Later on Sunday, the Patriots dispatched the Steelers, 36-17, in the AFC Championship Game to make their record ninth Super Bowl appearance. The Patriots are 4-4 all-time in Super Bowls, with their latest championship coming two years ago in Super Bowl XLIX, when they edged the Seahawks 28-24.

You can check out the full playoff bracket leading up to Super Bowl LI, along with schedule and TV info for each game, at this link.

Who will perform the Super Bowl halftime show?

Lady Gaga is scheduled to play at halftime of the Super Bowl. Houston was the location of arguably the most controversial halftime show of all-time, when a Janet Jackson wardrobe malfunction became one of the most unforgettable moments in Super Bowl history. SI.com covered the malfunction and the resulting aftermath last year, and it's well worth a read if you want to dive deep into the controversy.