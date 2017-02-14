Where is the 2017 NFL combine: Schedule, location, dates, how to watch, stream

Last year in January the NFL Scouting Combine reached a five-year deal to stick around Indianapolis until 2020. It marks the first time in the combine's history it isn't operating on a year-to-year deal with the city, and it means that the football scouting world will continue to sample extraordinarily spicy cocktail sauce at St. Elmo's for the next few years.

So, yeah, the combine will be held in Indianapolis this year (you can see the full 2017 NFL combine schedule here), the 28th consecutive season it's been held in Indy.

The combine initially came to Indianapolis because of the excellent medical facilities -- while all eyes are on players running the 40-yard dash and doing cone drills, the medical evaluations are just as, if not more, important to teams -- at IU Health nearby.

The ease of access to everything in Indianapolis -- Lucas Oil Stadium is within walking distance of downtown -- creates a locale that is convenient for all parties involved. (There are also tons of above- and underground tunnels; you can go from the JW Marriott to Lucas Oil without stepping foot outside if you have the proper credentials.)

So if you're interested in watching the 2017 NFL combine, Indianapolis is your city of choice. This year the NFL is actually letting fans watch it for free too, announcing that some fans would be present for certain portions of the 2017 NFL combine.

From the release:

The NFL Combine Experience will allow fans to enjoy several opportunities during March 2-5 -- including watching the bench press, ability to view prospects' press conferences and interviews, and autograph sessions with NFL legends.

If you aren't lucky enough to land that, here's the details on watching the combine.

How to watch the 2017 NFL Combine

What: 2017 NFL Scouting Combine

When: Wednesday, Feb. 28 to Monday, March 6

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: NFL Network

Streaming: NFL Now / NFL Combine Live

Full NFL combine workout schedule

Click here for the full workout schedule for the 2017 NFL combine.