Where is the 2017 NFL Draft: Location, dates, first-round order, how to watch

Everything you need to know about the 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia

With Super Bowl LI in the rearview mirror, the 2017 NFL Draft is not that far away. The Patriots are five weeks behind everyone else (except the Atlanta Falcons ), but all 32 teams are scrambling to try and make a Super Bowl run in 2017.

Few events have an impact on how teams approach roster building quite like the draft, and oftentimes it's rookies making huge plays on the biggest stages (Atlanta's defense was loaded with young talent like Deion Jones , while Tom Brady was protected by a rookie in Joe Thuney ).

Winning in the draft sets teams up well for the immediate future and the long haul.

For the first time since 1960, the NFL Draft is coming back to Philadelphia. For the first time in a few years, it will be taking place in April.

While the draft was traditionally a late-April event, it shifted into May over the past few seasons. This year it moves back into April as part of an odder-than-usual NFL calendar (the 2017 NFL combine starts a little later in Indianapolis) and will be in the city of Brotherly Love.

Here's full details on how to watch, what the schedule is like and the full first-round draft order.

How to watch the 2017 NFL Draft

  • What: 2017 NFL Draft
  • When: Thursday, April 27 to Saturday, April 29
  • Where: Philadelphia City Hall, Philadelphia, Penn.
  • TV: ESPN, NFL Network
  • Streaming: NFL.com / NFL Now, Watch ESPN

Full 2017 NFL Draft Schedule

Round 1: Thursday, April 27, 8 p.m. ET
Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28, 7 p.m. ET
Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29, noon ET

Full 2017 NFL Draft first-round order

  1. Cleveland Browns
  2. San Francisco 49ers
  3. Chicago Bears
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars
  5. Tennessee Titans (via Los Angeles Rams )
  6. New York Jets
  7. Los Angeles San Diego Chargers
  8. Carolina Panthers
  9. Cincinnati Bengals
  10. Buffalo Bills
  11. New Orleans Saints
  12. Cleveland Browns (via Philadelphia Eagles )
  13. Arizona Cardinals
  14. Indianapolis Colts *
  15. Philadelphia Eagles (via Minnesota Vikings ) *
  16. Baltimore Ravens
  17. Washington Redskins
  18. Tennessee Titans
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Denver Broncos
  21. Detroit Lions
  22. Miami Dolphins
  23. New York Giants
  24. Oakland Raiders
  25. Houston Texans
  26. Seattle Seahawks
  27. Kansas City Chiefs
  28. Dallas Cowboys
  29. Green Bay Packers
  30. Pittsburgh Steelers
  31. Atlanta Falcons
  32. New England Patriots

*To be determined by coin flip at the 2017 NFL combine

Who will be drafted No. 1 overall?

Currently, both the mock drafts for Rob Rang and Dane Brugler have Texas A&M pass rusher Myles Garrett going No. 1 overall. He's the consensus top player early in the process, so that makes sense.

Don't sleep on someone like UNC quarterback Mitch Trubisky , an Ohio native who grew up a Browns fan, climbing to the top spot if Cleveland believes he can be a franchise quarterback. Both Rob and Dane have Trubisky going No. 2 overall to the 49ers at the moment.

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive end Jonathan Allen is an absolute monster on the defensive line and can't be discounted.

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Will Brinson joined CBS Sports in 2010 and enters his seventh season covering the NFL for CBS. He previously wrote for FanHouse along with myriad other Internet sites. A North Carolina native who lives... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Super Bowl Champions