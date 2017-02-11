Where is the 2017 NFL Draft: Location, dates, first-round order, how to watch

With Super Bowl LI in the rearview mirror, the 2017 NFL Draft is not that far away. The Patriots are five weeks behind everyone else (except the Atlanta Falcons ), but all 32 teams are scrambling to try and make a Super Bowl run in 2017.

Few events have an impact on how teams approach roster building quite like the draft, and oftentimes it's rookies making huge plays on the biggest stages (Atlanta's defense was loaded with young talent like Deion Jones , while Tom Brady was protected by a rookie in Joe Thuney ).

Winning in the draft sets teams up well for the immediate future and the long haul.

For the first time since 1960, the NFL Draft is coming back to Philadelphia. For the first time in a few years, it will be taking place in April.

While the draft was traditionally a late-April event, it shifted into May over the past few seasons. This year it moves back into April as part of an odder-than-usual NFL calendar (the 2017 NFL combine starts a little later in Indianapolis) and will be in the city of Brotherly Love.

Here's full details on how to watch, what the schedule is like and the full first-round draft order.

How to watch the 2017 NFL Draft

What: 2017 NFL Draft

When: Thursday, April 27 to Saturday, April 29

Where: Philadelphia City Hall, Philadelphia, Penn.

TV: ESPN, NFL Network

Streaming: NFL.com / NFL Now, Watch ESPN

Full 2017 NFL Draft Schedule

Round 1: Thursday, April 27, 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28, 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29, noon ET

Full 2017 NFL Draft first-round order

Cleveland Browns San Francisco 49ers Chicago Bears Jacksonville Jaguars Tennessee Titans (via Los Angeles Rams ) New York Jets Los Angeles San Diego Chargers Carolina Panthers Cincinnati Bengals Buffalo Bills New Orleans Saints Cleveland Browns (via Philadelphia Eagles ) Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts * Philadelphia Eagles (via Minnesota Vikings ) * Baltimore Ravens Washington Redskins Tennessee Titans Tampa Bay Buccaneers Denver Broncos Detroit Lions Miami Dolphins New York Giants Oakland Raiders Houston Texans Seattle Seahawks Kansas City Chiefs Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers Pittsburgh Steelers Atlanta Falcons New England Patriots

*To be determined by coin flip at the 2017 NFL combine

Who will be drafted No. 1 overall?

Currently, both the mock drafts for Rob Rang and Dane Brugler have Texas A&M pass rusher Myles Garrett going No. 1 overall. He's the consensus top player early in the process, so that makes sense.

Don't sleep on someone like UNC quarterback Mitch Trubisky , an Ohio native who grew up a Browns fan, climbing to the top spot if Cleveland believes he can be a franchise quarterback. Both Rob and Dane have Trubisky going No. 2 overall to the 49ers at the moment.

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive end Jonathan Allen is an absolute monster on the defensive line and can't be discounted.