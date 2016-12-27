Who is Zach Zenner and how is he tearing up the Cowboys defense?

Who is Zach Zenner?

You may be wondering this after watching him run for two touchdowns in the first 22 minutes of the Detroit Lions' Monday night matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. We can help you out with that.

Zach Zenner:

is an undrafted free agent the Lions signed out of South Dakota State prior to last season (SDSU was the only FCS school to offer him a scholarship).

rushed for at least 2,000 yards in 2012, 2013, and 2014 while at SDSU.

had 258 rushing yards in his NFL career heading into Monday night.

had one career NFL touchdown heading into Monday night.

is only in position to do what he's doing Monday night because Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick are both injured and Dwayne Washington has been banged up all season.

After his second quarter touchdown that put the Lions up 21-14, though, Zenner had nine carries for 62 yards and two scores. And that's against the NFL's No. 1 run defense in yards allowed per game and No. 6 by rushing defense DVOA. He also added two catches for 25 additional yards to that point.

That's Zach Zenner, the guy tearing up the Cowboys defense on "Monday Night Football."