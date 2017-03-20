Who stole Tom Brady's jersey? Suspect may have swiped Von Miller's SB 50 helmet
Investigators are reportedly looking into whether the same thief took the Super Bowl 50 MVP's helmet
The person who posed as a member of the international media at Super Bowl LI to steal Tom Brady’s jersey has been caught by international authorities and the jersey is being returned to the Patriots. But the suspect, who also allegedly took Brady’s jersey from Super Bowl XLIX, isn’t some Pats superfan.
Because, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the suspect in question is also being investigated as the possible thief of Von Miller’s helmet from Super Bowl 50.
Appearing on FS1’s “Undisputed,” Glazer revealed details on how the authorities caught the suspect and also said the Broncos believe the thief in question also took some items from Miller after the Broncos beat the Panthers after the 2015 season.
“Not only that, but the Denver Broncos believe this same culprit may be responsible for taking Von Miller’s helmet or cleats from last year’s Super Bowl as well,” Glazer said. “From what I know it’s not just Brady’s jersey, it’s other things. Whenever you’re dealing with international soil, with anything overseas, with someone breaking into, basically, a Super Bowl locker room, that’s so incredibly secure, this story will only get more and more [wild].”
Glazer followed up that comment by reporting that the authorities “are in fact investigating if same suspect stole [Von] Miller’s helmet” following Denver’s Super Bowl 50 victory.
It’s a wild twist to a story that started out in a fairly innocent fashion. Brady’s jersey went missing after the Pats rallied from a 25-point deficit to beat the Falcons in overtime and he expected it to show up on eBay at some point . Or maybe it was just in an equipment truck somewhere on the way to New England .
Then all of a sudden the FBI is involved, even though Houston PD downplayed the issue , and NFL security is crossing international barriers in order to track down multiple years worth of Super Bowl memorabilia.
We don’t know yet how long this suspect has been stealing items -- mainly because we don’t know how long he’s been attending the Super Bowl -- but obviously there’s three years worth of potential activity in the locker room.
If Miller’s helmet is uncovered loose somewhere in Mexico, it could just be one more layer to an impossibly weird story that has a decent chance to get weirder.
