Who's playing in Super Bowl 2017: Rosters for the Patriots and Falcons, how to watch

Who's playing in the Super Bowl? Well that's a great question, because based on the ice-cold storylines currently rollicking through Houston, you'd have no idea who is actually playing.

Turns out the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons are the ones playing in the Super Bowl. Who knew! If you want to drill down a little further, there are also 106 individuals playing for these teams, with 44 of those guys serving as starters in the Super Bowl.

Below we'll get into the starters and rosters for each of the two teams, but bear in mind with these two defenses -- and, really the offenses -- things get tricky because of the modern personnel moves that coaches Dan Quinn and Bill Belichick deploy.

Technically Levine Toilolo started for the Falcons against the Green Bay Packers , when Atlanta came out in a singleback set and ran Devonta Freeman off the right side with a seven blockers. We're going to cheat a bit and give the Falcons three different wideouts as starters because it makes more sense with their offensive approach.

All the details on how to watch the Super Bowl can be found here and below.

Also of interest: colleague Pete Prisco already did a fantastic job ranking every starter in the Super Bowl, which you can check out right here. You can also see how the starters for each team ranked as high school recruits (courtesy of Jon Solomon) and see where the starters for each team comes from in terms of where they played in college (courtesy of Tom Fornelli).

All starters in bold and based on championship weekend, depth charts via team websites and the always indispensable Ourlads site. Seriously don't get to hung up on the starters.

How to watch the Super Bowl

Who: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons

New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons When: Sunday, Feb. 5, 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 5, 6:30 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium, Houston

NRG Stadium, Houston Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews Halftime show: Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga TV: Fox

Fox Streaming: Fox Sports GO. Viewers can use iOS, Android, Windows, and Amazon tablets or through connected devices, including Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire and Xbox One. NFL Game Pass (available to watch online after midnight)

Atlanta Falcons

Offense

QB: Matt Ryan , Matt Schaub

, RB: Devonta Freeman , Tevin Coleman , Terron Ward

, , FB: Patrick DiMarco

WR: Julio Jones , Justin Hardy , Nick Williams , Eric Weems

, , , WR: Mohamed Sanu , Aldrick Robinson

, WR: Taylor Gabriel

TE: Austin Hooper , Levine Toilolo, Joshua Perkins, D.J. Tialavea

, Levine Toilolo, Joshua Perkins, LT: Jake Matthews , Tom Compton

, LG: Andy Levitre , Ben Garland

, C: Alex Mack , Ben Garland

, Ben Garland RG: Chris Chester , Wes Schweitzer

, RT: Ryan Schraeder , Tom Compton

Defense

DE: Dwight Freeney , Brooks Reed

, DT: Grady Jarrett , Courtney Upshaw

, DL: Ra'Shede Hageman , Tyson Jackson

, DL: Jonathan Babineaux , Joe Vellano

, LB: Vic Beasley , Philip Wheeler

, LB: Deion Jones , Paul Worrilow , LaRoy Reynolds

, , LB: De'Vondre Campbell , Josh Keyes

, CB: Robert Alford , CJ Goodwin

, CJ Goodwin CB: Jalen Collins , Sharrod Neasman

, CB: Brian Poole

S: Keanu Neal , Dashon Goldson

, S: Ricardo Allen , Deji Olatoye

Special Teams

P: Matt Bosher

PK: Matt Bryant

LS: Josh Harris

PR/KR: Eric Weems

New England Patriots

Offense

QB: Tom Brady , Jimmy Garoppolo , Jacoby Brissett

, , RB: L eGarrette Blount , Brandon Bolden , DJ Foster

, , DJ Foster FB: James Develin

RB: James White , Dion Lewis

, WR: Julian Edelman , Michael Floyd

, WR: Chris Hogan , Danny Amendola , Matthew Slater

, , WR: Malcolm Mitchell

TE: Martellus Bennett , Matt Lengel

, LT: Nate Solder , LaAdrian Waddle

, LG: Joe Thuney

C: David Andrews , Ted Karras

, RG: Shaq Mason

RT: Marcus Cannon , Cameron Fleming

Defense

DE: Chris Long , Geneo Grissom

, DT: Alan Branch , Vince Valentine

, Vince Valentine DT: Malcom Brown

DE: Trey Flowers , Jabaal Sheard

, LB: Elandon Roberts , Shea McClellin , Barkevious Mingo

, LB: Dont'a Hightower , Kyle Van Noy

, LB: Rob Ninkovich

CB: Malcolm Butler , Justin Coleman , Jonathan Jones

, , CB: Logan Ryan ,

, CB: Eric Rowe , Cyrus Jones

, S: Devin McCourty , Duron Harmon , Jordan Richards

, , S: Patrick Chung , Nate Ebner , Brandon King

Special Teams