Why a Georgia gas station stopped selling Sam Adams beer before Super Bowl 51
After a Boston columnist calls Falcons boring, manager takes a Boston suds stance of substance
There are many proud Boston brands but few have been operating as long as Samuel Adams beer, which has been cranking out suds for the Northeast since 177--, er, they've actually only been around since 1984. Still that's a long time for craft beer, so they've got that going for them.
As popular as the brand is up north, Sam Adams will see reduced profits in Georgia the next few weeks, at least from one gas station, where the owner is refusing to sell the Boston beer ahead of Super Bowl LI between the Falcons and Patriots.
Atlanta hitting them where it hurts pic.twitter.com/nWeoUCJgb8— har har dinks (@sometacolady) January 26, 2017
There are far too many politician-on-politician bets during Super Bowl week for our taste -- it's actually refreshing when there's some organic hatred between a pair of teams squaring off in a huge game. This is the case with the decision not to sling Sam Adams suds.
But don't think the beer company is letting it go. In the year 2017, #brands cannot be insulted online without coming up with a creative response. Cue eight people in a meeting debating the best way to respond to the gas station owner and coming up with "Take the L is what the kids say, right?"
Won't be their only loss. #OneMore#Patriots#SB51https://t.co/2PbYriu7EB— Samuel Adams Beer (@SamuelAdamsBeer) January 26, 2017
That's a pretty good response. Not sure it's worth 1,000+ retweets, but there are a bunch of Patriots fans willing to back their favorite Boston beer company and prank the Falcons.
The whole thing stemmed from a Boston Globe column written by Dan Shaughnessy. He bashed the Falcons as a boring Super Bowl opponent which Patriots fans can't get excited to play.
"Then this article pops up and belittles our sports teams and fan base," Viral Chhadua, the manager of the gas station, told Darren Rovell of ESPN. "I was irritated at the shots this guy took at the fan base and Atlanta as a whole."
Chhadua also said he's cool with the back and forth on Twitter.
"It's fun and playful and [Boston Beer founder and CEO Jim Koch] seems like a down-to-earth dude, so no harm," he said.
Which should be obvious because he's picking up more business and won't actually take any losses from not selling Sam Adams, since it could sit for a few weeks and no one would notice the difference.
If you're living in Atlanta, you should be drinking Sweetwater anyway.
