Why did the Panthers fire their GM? 'I'm the wrong person to ask,' says Ron Rivera

Rivera said he was 'surprised' to learn that the organization had moved on from Dave Gettleman

Count Ron Rivera among those shocked to learn that the Panthers fired general manager Dave Gettleman.

Rivera, who has been the Panthers' coach since 2011 and was on the proverbial hot seat early in the 2012 season after the Panthers got off to a 1-6 start, hit his stride in 2013, the year Gettleman was hired. The team went 12-4 that season, and two years later, they were 15-1 and represented the NFC in the Super Bowl.

On Monday, a "surprised" Rivera learned along with the rest of us that Panthers owner Jerry Richardson had decided to part ways with Gettleman, reports the Charlotte Observer's Scott Fowler.

"The decision was made, and that's what we're going to do," Rivera told Fowler in a phone interview, continuing, "The biggest thing is Dave did a great job for us. He helped me to grow as a coach, he helped to put the final pieces of the puzzle together and he helped us get to the Super Bowl. ...

"No matter how tense things got, we always talked our way through it. I talked to Dave [Monday] because I wanted to make sure he knew I appreciated everything he did for me."

So why was Gettleman fired?

"I'm the wrong person to ask," Rivera said.

Now the search begins for Gettleman's replacement. Marty Hurney, who preceded Gettleman as general manager, has been mentioned as a possible interim candidate.

At least one player, Panthers offensive lineman Michael Oherwas sorry to see Gettleman go, while several former players -- Steve Smith and DeAngelo Hall -- took to social media to celebrate Gettelman's dismissal.

