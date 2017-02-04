Witten isn't sure how much longer he'll play, can see Romo staying with Cowboys

Due to the emergence of Dak Prescott, Tony Romo is likely done in Dallas. Just don't tell Jason Witten.

On Friday, Witten pushed back against the idea that Romo will definitely be playing for a new team next season.

"Well, I don't know that's fair to say," Witten said, per The Dallas Morning News. "That's the way it came across. I don't know that I see that. I don't know what he's feeling. When something like that happens and the season ends, it's going to take time to gather your thoughts and I'm sure he's in the process of doing that. I think it'll play out for what's best for everybody.

"I could see him coming back. I don't question that. I could definitely see that. There are a lot of moving parts with that. How does that play out? I don't know. It wasn't like he was saying goodbye when the season ended. I didn't sense that it was like that. I could definitely see him coming back."

Romo, who is still under contract with the Cowboys, is scheduled to earn $24.7 million next season, which means he'd be an incredibly expensive backup quarterback. That's why most have assumed that the Cowboys will look to trade him to a quarterback-needy team this offseason.

But trading Romo might be tricky for the Cowboys, because not only will they have to find a team willing to part ways with an asset in exchange for him, they have to find someone willing to take on his massive contract. Case in point: The Broncos are reportedly interested, but only if Romo is released.

As for Witten's future with the Cowboys, he isn't sure when he'll step away from football.

The tight end, who'll be 35 by the time next season starts, wouldn't commit to playing more than one more season. Here's what he told The Dallas Morning News' Brandon George when he was asked if he will play past 2017:

"You know, I don't know that it would be fair to say that. I think at this point you just go into it and look at it one year at a time. I wouldn't rule it out, but I don't think I'm going to be making an announcement that this is it either. I know how much it takes to put into it, so you don't know what you're going to feel like. It sounds like you may know in April, but you don't know what it's going to feel like at this point in early February coming off the season."



Witten, who ranks seventh all-time in receptions with 1,089, delivered another nice season in 2016, bringing in 69 passes for 673 yards and three touchdowns.