Wolf experts suggest Arian Foster would get annihilated if he decided to fight a wolf

Over the weekend, former NFL running back Arian Foster drew headlines when he went on a long, fascinating Twitter rant about fighting a wolf. Foster firmly believes he would badly beat up a wolf , using only his bare hands.

Foster, who retired from the NFL in the middle of 2016 , made some good points, including his weight advantage (at least 30 pounds, maybe 50 pounds) and the lack of thumbs on wolves.

The International Wolf Center, which is a thing apparently, responded to Foster’s statements with a press release declaring that Foster, basically, is a crazy person for wanting to fight a wolf.

The weight advantage, it turns out, might not be an actual advantage:

Weighing in at 230 lbs., Arian certainly would have the wolf beat in size. But that may not be to his advantage. North American grey wolves typically weigh a lot less (65-130 pounds), and it is common that they are significantly smaller than their prey. That said, an experienced wolf can kill a half-ton bison or musk ox all by itself, although in the wild wolves more typically hunt as pack.

And the thumbs thing might not even matter either:

To Arian’s point, wolves do not have thumbs, nor do they need them. Wolves use incredible upper body features and strength to take down their prey. Their bite is intense and crippling; they crack the bones of their prey and have powerful muscles in their neck to take down and disable animals that can be five to ten times their size or more. This is where Arian’s theory of being able to go after them by the neck would likely not work.

The wolf experts added that Foster’s “confidence may be advantageous” in the matchup, but it’s not like the wolf is scared here -- wolves didn’t become “apex predators” by running away from everyone. Wolves can also run 40 mph “for extended periods,” meaning that Foster isn’t going to outrun a wolf if he needs to.

Finally, the wolf center points out that in a perfect world there isn’t ever any contact between Foster and wolves, because wolves are “strong, intelligent predators that should be respected and left alone in the wild.”

Read between the lines and you can kind of get the point here: the International Wolf Center believes Foster shouldn’t go around harassing wolves because that will get him in serious trouble with a dangerous predator.