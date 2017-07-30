Xavier Rhodes signs six-year, $78 million extension to stay with Vikings

The Vikings have signed cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a six-year, $78.1 million extension, including $41 million in guarantees, reports to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Rhodes, selected 25th overall in 2013, has started 52 games in his career, logging 50 passes defended and 11 interceptions.

Rhodes ranked 25th among all cornerbacks last season, according to Pro Football Focus, and was the top-rated cornerback against the run.

Xavier Rhodes agent retweeted this during contract negotiations. https://t.co/gruXDn2X2A — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) July 30, 2017

Rhodes was part of a concerted effort by the Vikings to improve one of the league's worst defenses. It started in 2012, the year before he arrived, when the organization drafted Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith in the second round. In 2013, the Vikings used two of their three first-round picks on defenders -- Sharrif Floyd and Rhodes -- and the trend continued in 2014, when they selected pass rusher Anthony Barr ninth overall, and in 2015 with cornerback Trae Waynes, the 11th overall pick.

In 2012, the Vikings' pass defense ranked 24th, according to Football Outsiders' metrics. It dipped to 30th during Rhodes' rookie season, when he started six games, and has steadily improved ever since, which also coincided with the arrival of defensive-minded head coach Mike Zimmer. The defense finished 19th in 2014, 11th in 2015 and was eighth last year.

On Tuesday, Terrell Buckley, a former NFL cornerback and Rhodes' mentor, told the Pioneer Press' Chris Tomasson that Rhodes wanted to remain a Viking.

"He's got to make sure [a new contract] makes sense to him financially," Buckley said. "But he's excited about it. He loves Minnesota. He loves the head coach (Mike Zimmer). He loves (defensive backs coach Jerry Gray). He's very adamant and excited that he wants to be a Viking. He wants to play his whole career in Minnesota.''

The Rhodes deal comes days after the Vikings inked defensive end Everson Griffen to a four-year, $58 million extension.