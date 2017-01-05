Zach Zenner not bothered by Michael Bennett's 'best white running back' remark

The Seahawks host the Lions on in Saturday's NFC wild-card matchup. Seattle is favored by 8 points, and it would be higher than that if Detroit didn't have the NFL's best white running back.

At least that's how Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett described Zach Zenner recently.

Zenner, undrafted out of South Dakota State, is only seeing regular playing time because of injuries to Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick, but he's taken full advantage of his opportunity. And while Zenner's numbers won't blow you away -- he's averaging 3.8 yards per carry and his game-high rushing total this season is 69 yards -- he's much more impressive when you put on the tape. Bennett can attest to this.

"I think the running back, man, he's -- there's not many white running backs in the NFL but he has to be the best right now," Bennett said this week, via the Detroit Free Press. "He's doing such a great job of cutbacks and hitting the hole. He's a really good back. I know all the stuff he did in college, three straight seasons of 2,000 yards. I don't care where you're at, if you can do that you have got amazing talent. And I think he's just an amazing running back, the things he can do with the ball. He got good balance, he can spin, he can catch it out of the backfield. I think he fits the offense perfectly."

Some might take offense at the "best white running back" angle, but Zenner wouldn't be one of them.

"That does not bother me, no," Zenner said, via the Free Press. ... "Everyone's entitled to their opinion and it sounded like he said some pretty nice stuff. So I'm appreciative of that and I think he's a really good player and we've got to be ready to face him. He does some stuff that you just kind of say wow when you look at the tape."

Lions coach Jim Caldwell was less diplomatic when asked about Bennett's remarks.

"I think Michael Bennett, he's very entertaining," Caldwell said. "He does a great job with the media and those kinds of things. Great player. Not an average player, great player. And his comments are his comments. I think that regardless of race, creed or color, he's just a good, very, very good football player. That's how we look at it."