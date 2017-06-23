2017 NHL Draft: Devils take Nico Hischier No. 1; Flyers land Nolan Patrick

The New Jersey Devils have their man.

Picking No. 1 in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Friday night, the Devils made Nico Hischier, an 18-year-old phenom from Switzerland and a fast riser out of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the first overall pick and long-term hope at center.

That left Nolan Patrick, the Brandon Wheat Kings star of Western Hockey League fame, for the Philadelphia Flyers at No. 2.

Hischier was arguably the less proven of the draft's consensus top two prospects, touting a less imposing frame and more scattered résumé. But where it has been scattered -- from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League to the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship -- it has been rock solid. His 111 points with Halifax and the Swiss national team in 2016-17 ensured his name would stay atop prospect rankings, and his potential as a two-way standout is seemingly still untapped.

The Devils need blue-line talent like anyone, but barring a trade out of the No. 1 spot, Hischier probably offered the most upside of any center on the board. His size will remain a question, but his potential will not. Talk about a big step toward giving Taylor Hall some help.

Patrick, 18, was long considered the top prospect in the draft despite playing just 33 games in 2016-17 due to sports hernia surgery. A last-minute suggestion from "Crossing Broad" that the Flyers were "extremely concerned" with his health meshed with durability question marks surrounding the youngster. But Patrick's swift skating and top-notch numbers -- he ranked 10th in the WHL with 41 goals and went over 100 points during Brandon's title run in 2015-16 -- evidently proved too promising to pass up.

Injury concerns aside, Patrick makes for one heck of a No. 2 selection. His recent banged-up history, in fact, has helped showcase his toughness, and that's something that highlights his potential as a big forward with an all-around esteemed skill set.