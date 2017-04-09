2017 NHL playoffs tracker: Who's in, who's out, projected conference matchups

It all began on Oct. 12.

Five in-season coaching changes, historic winning streaks and a handful of eliminations later, the NHL playoff picture is rounding into form.

With regular-season play wrapping up before 16 different journeys toward a potential Stanley Cup victory begin, here’s a look at who’s in and who’s out of the postseason, as well as which teams will be facing each other in the playoffs:

The Capitals kicked off the playoff picture by becoming the first team to clinch on March 18. USATSI

Eastern Conference

Projected matchups:

Washington Capitals (1) vs. Boston Bruins (wild card)

The NHL’s consensus No. 1 team and the Presidents’ Trophy winners for the second straight year, the Caps clinched the first playoff berth of the season, their third consecutive postseason bid, on March 18. The Bruins locked up a spot with a 4-0 shutout of the Lightning on April 4

Pittsburgh Penguins (2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3)

Columbus became the second club not only to eclipse 100 points on the year but wrap up a playoff spot, doing so a day after the Caps clinched. Sidney Crosby and Co. secured a shot at defending their title with a March 21 win.



Montreal Canadiens (1) vs. New York Rangers (wild card)

Still riding off the momentum of Claude Julien’s reunion, the Habs clinched a return to the playoffs on March 30. A March 28 overtime loss sealed the New York Rangers ’ spot, their seventh straight playoff berth, out of the tightly contested Metro.



Ottawa Senators (2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (3)

Toronto got its last-minute berth with a win over the Penguins on April 8. The Senators, meanwhile, clinched their fourth consecutive berth, by sending their April 6 matchup with Boston to overtime.



Eliminated:

Tampa Bay Lightning: They brought it down to the wire, but a win by Toronto on April 8 guaranteed neither Tampa Bay nor the Islanders would be going to the postseason.

They brought it down to the wire, but a win by Toronto on April 8 guaranteed neither Tampa Bay nor the Islanders would be going to the postseason. New York Islanders: See the Lightning. Doug Weight’s club fell just short after 81 games of action.

See the Lightning. Doug Weight’s club fell just short after 81 games of action. Carolina Hurricanes: A third straight loss by the Canes, a 5-3 decision vs. the Wild on April 4, eliminated Carolina.

A third straight loss by the Canes, a 5-3 decision vs. the Wild on April 4, eliminated Carolina. Philadelphia Flyers: A late winning streak wasn’t enough to stop an inevitable elimination, which came thanks to a loss to the Rangers on April 2.



A late winning streak wasn’t enough to stop an inevitable elimination, which came thanks to a loss to the Rangers on April 2. Florida Panthers: The interim-led Panthers officially bowed out of contention with a loss to Montreal March 30.



The interim-led Panthers officially bowed out of contention with a loss to Montreal March 30. Buffalo Sabres : A 3-1 loss to Columbus knocked Buffalo out of the playoff picture on March 28.



A 3-1 loss to Columbus knocked Buffalo out of the playoff picture on March 28. Detroit Red Wings : The team’s historic 25-year playoff streak, tied for third longest in NHL history, came to a close on March 28



The team’s historic 25-year playoff streak, tied for third longest in NHL history, New Jersey Devils : The Devils, deficient of offense, were guaranteed to miss the postseason for the fifth straight year after a March 25 loss to Carolina.



The Blackhawks were the first Western Conference team to clinch a playoff berth in 2016-17. USATSI

Western Conference

Projected matchups:

Chicago Blackhawks (1) vs. Nashville Predators (wild card)

The joke was on the rest of the Western Conference for April Fool’s on Saturday, when Chicago clinched the No. 1 seed. They secured a playoff spot on March 19. The Predators failed to earn their own playoff spot after losing to the St. Louis Blues on April 2, but a loss by the Los Angeles Kings later that night locked up their postseason bid.



Minnesota Wild (2) vs. St. Louis Blues (3)

The Wild lost on March 25 but clinched a playoff berth, their fifth straight, thanks to a Kings defeat. An overtime loss to the long-eliminated Colorado Avalanche on March 31 sealed St. Louis’ return to the playoffs.



Edmonton Oilers (1) vs. San Jose Sharks (3)

Connor McDavid’s crew ended a 10-year playoff drought



Anaheim Ducks (2) vs. Calgary Flames (wild card)

The Oilers’ win, a 2-1 decision over the Kings, also earned the Ducks a spot in the postseason. At one point the hottest team in the league this season, the streaky Calgary Flames earned themselves a shot at a postseason run with a 5-2 win vs. San Jose on March 31.



Eliminated: