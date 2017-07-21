Advocates for Seattle NHL team added to advisory board for stadium renovations
Plans for renovating KeyArena are now also being overseen by NHL-to-Seattle hopefuls
While hope for hockey in Houston reignites thanks to Leslie Alexander's plans to sell the Houston Rockets and potentially open up Toyota Center, an advisory board for potential renovations to Seattle's KeyArena has gotten added representation from advocates for the NHL to land in Washington's largest city.
This is according to The Seattle Times' Geoff Baker, who reported this week that "founding members of websites devoted to bringing professional basketball and hockey to Seattle," including the NHL to Seattle site, have been invited by the city to join advisers that "will help evaluate plans to convert the arena into an NBA and NHL facility."
It's an unsurprising revelation considering Seattle, as Baker noted, had already been working on a Memorandum of Understanding after receiving a proposal for a $564 million makeover of KeyArena, home to Seattle University's men's basketball team and the WNBA's Seattle Storm.
But it also solidifies the fact that Seattle is open and willing to welcome the NHL's presence. That much has been clear, of course, since before the league even added its latest expansion franchise, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Seattle mayor Ed Murray publicly countered NHL comments by suggesting the league "is ready to move quicker than not" when discussing a potential Pacific Northwest-based expansion team in June.
-
Rockets sale could prompt NHL expansion
With Leslie Anderson selling the Rockets, there is newfound hope for hockey in Houston
-
Sidney Crosby was baseball star as a kid
Pittsburgh Penguins' repeat Conn Smythe Trophy winner has more than hockey on his athletic...
-
Report: NHL has backup Olympics schedule
Russian outlets suggest Olympic participation is still on the table, but NHL has repeatedly...
-
Kyle Okposo returns to the ice near home
Buffalo's forward suits up in Da Beauty League as he prepares to return to Sabres in 2017-...
-
Pens' Murray makes lemonade stand visit
Penguins goalie shows support for Thunder Bay's Gavin Currie
-
Subban, Lundqvist are NHL's best dressed
Sports Illustrated's 2017 ranking puts the two hockey stars in the top 15 of stylish athle...
Add a Comment