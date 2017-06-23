Capitals re-sign T.J. Oshie for eight years, $46 million; too much for a 30-year-old?

So much for T.J. Oshie heading to the Chicago Blackhawks as a replacement for the jettisoned Artemi Panarin.

The Washington Capitals have re-signed their 30-year-old right wing to an eight-year contract that will pay him $46 million, preventing No. 77 from testing the open market.

Left unprotected in the NHL's recent Vegas Golden Knights expansion draft as a pending free agent, Oshie tallied a career-best 33 goals in 2016-17, totaling at least 51 points for the fifth time in six seasons. Now, with an annual salary cap hit of $5.75 million under his new deal, the former St. Louis Blues forward is set to remain in Washington until he's 38.

What does it all mean for the Capitals?

The extension is bittersweet, probably with a little more emphasis on "bitter."

Oshie had more than a solid year at age 30, no doubt. And he's a proven contributor up front for a team that might or might not be looking to shift from dependence on Alex Ovechkin as it looks to snap an all-too-familiar streak of early playoff exits.

But eight year and $46 million for a guy who will almost assuredly never replicate his anomaly of a 2016-17 shooting percentage (23.1) and is far from the young gun the Capitals probably need for a true reassembly? It smells a little too much of Washington overpaying to remain an immediate contender when, in reality, even the team's management spoke after the Caps' latest postseason flop of welcoming creative upheaval.

T.J. Oshie is not a bad player. Far from it. And he certainly makes sense as a guy the Capitals should want to extend.

The deal -- and the money -- he landed, however, would have made a whole lot more sense had it come from some team desperate for a big-time splash on the market, not the team that certainly needs a strategy other than giving a 30-year-old forward nearly top-10 right-wing money over the better part of a decade.