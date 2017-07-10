Carey Price, T.J. Oshie among star-studded field at celebrity golf championship
Joe Pavelski will also represent the NHL at the American Century Championship
Carey Price and T.J. Oshie are having quite the offseason.
Both players got paid -- Price, the Montreal Canadiens goalie, on a record eight-year, $84 million deal, and Oshie, in advance of free agency, on a $46 million deal that will keep him with the Washington Capitals until he's 38.
And now they're scheduled to tee it up at the American Century Championship, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course's annual celebrity tournament, according to the NHL.
San Jose Sharks captain Joe Pavelski is also slated to hit the links along with more than 90 other professional athletes and celebrities, including former two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry, retired MLB pitchers Roger Clemens and John Smoltz and current and former NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Tony Romo and Carson Palmer.
From the NHL:
While practice rounds and Celebrity-Am events get underway on Tuesday, July 11, the 54-hole Modified Stableford format tournament ultimately begins on Friday, July 14, and runs through Sunday, July 16. According to the PGA Tour, this format essentially "allocates points based on the number of strokes taken at each hole, with the goal of achieving the highest overall score." Former pitcher Mark Mulder is the two-time defending champion, having claimed the title in 2015 and again in 2016. A record purse of $600,000 is up for grabs this year, with the winner taking home $125,000.
The made-for-TV event - which will be broadcast by NBC Sports beginning on Friday with delayed coverage at 6:00 p.m. EST, and continue with live coverage on Saturday and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. EST - has raised approximately $4.6 million for a host of local and national charities since its inception in 1990.
-
Is Pens' Phil Kessel on trading block?
Pittsburgh columnist Ron Cook says the repeat Stanley Cup champions aren't thrilled with their...
-
Coyotes officially hire Rick Tocchet
The Penguins assistant returns to the Coyotes 10 years after leaving the franchise with off-ice...
-
Jagr gets open invite from minor league
The ECHL's Florida Everblades are willing to do just about anything to bring in the 45-year-old...
-
Canadian interest rate hike may help NHL
With Canadian dollars still high in comparison to American dollars, NHL revenues could inc...
-
LOOK: Kunitz eats cereal from the Cup
Breakfast is back in the Cup at the Kunitz household
-
Reevaluating top 2016-17 free agents
How do the deals from a summer ago, including Steven Stamkos' eight-year extension, look n...
Add a Comment