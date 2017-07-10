Carey Price, T.J. Oshie among star-studded field at celebrity golf championship

Carey Price and T.J. Oshie are having quite the offseason.

Both players got paid -- Price, the Montreal Canadiens goalie, on a record eight-year, $84 million deal, and Oshie, in advance of free agency, on a $46 million deal that will keep him with the Washington Capitals until he's 38.

And now they're scheduled to tee it up at the American Century Championship, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course's annual celebrity tournament, according to the NHL.

San Jose Sharks captain Joe Pavelski is also slated to hit the links along with more than 90 other professional athletes and celebrities, including former two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry, retired MLB pitchers Roger Clemens and John Smoltz and current and former NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Tony Romo and Carson Palmer.

From the NHL: