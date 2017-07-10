Carey Price, T.J. Oshie among star-studded field at celebrity golf championship

Joe Pavelski will also represent the NHL at the American Century Championship

Carey Price and T.J. Oshie are having quite the offseason.

Both players got paid -- Price, the Montreal Canadiens goalie, on a record eight-year, $84 million deal, and Oshie, in advance of free agency, on a $46 million deal that will keep him with the Washington Capitals until he's 38.

And now they're scheduled to tee it up at the American Century Championship, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course's annual celebrity tournament, according to the NHL.

San Jose Sharks captain Joe Pavelski is also slated to hit the links along with more than 90 other professional athletes and celebrities, including former two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry, retired MLB pitchers Roger Clemens and John Smoltz and current and former NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Tony Romo and Carson Palmer.

From the NHL:

While practice rounds and Celebrity-Am events get underway on Tuesday, July 11, the 54-hole Modified Stableford format tournament ultimately begins on Friday, July 14, and runs through Sunday, July 16. According to the PGA Tour, this format essentially "allocates points based on the number of strokes taken at each hole, with the goal of achieving the highest overall score." Former pitcher Mark Mulder is the two-time defending champion, having claimed the title in 2015 and again in 2016. A record purse of $600,000 is up for grabs this year, with the winner taking home $125,000.

The made-for-TV event - which will be broadcast by NBC Sports beginning on Friday with delayed coverage at 6:00 p.m. EST, and continue with live coverage on Saturday and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. EST - has raised approximately $4.6 million for a host of local and national charities since its inception in 1990.  

