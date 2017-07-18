Could N.Y. Islanders' John Tavares already be on Tampa Bay Lightning's radar?

It appears increasingly likely that John Tavares will play out the final year of his contract with the New York Islanders in 2017-18, and that means the Tampa Bay Lightning could already have their eyes on landing the former No. 1 overall draft pick.

That's according to Larry Brooks, of the New York Post, who echoed speculation from Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman in suggesting the Lightning could offer a package of players to the Islanders "at some point this season if No. 91 remains unsigned."

"If Tavares does go through the season unsigned and does reach free agency," Brooks wrote, "there is a keen sense Tampa Bay will be among his most aggressive suitors, with their no-state-tax location a significant benefit to the cause."

All signs are pointing to New York, like the Lightning did with Steven Stamkos ahead of 2016 free agency, waiting until Tavares approaches next summer and then working on locking up their 26-year-old captain. And no one in the Islanders organization would admit to anything otherwise considering Tavares -- on a bargain deal, no less -- has scored fewer than 28 goals just once in the last six years for New York.

The Lightning, however, having just dealt away Jonathan Drouin this offseason, "have a full squad in place with $3.25 million to spare and won't have to face another big negotiation until Nikita Kucherov and Anton Stralman are due in the summer of 2019," according to Sportsnet.

That makes them, complete with the state-tax bonus, a logical contender for Tavares' services, whether that means competing with the Islanders for the All-Star forward in 2018 free agency or bidding for him ahead of time this season.