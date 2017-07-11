Coyotes officially hire Rick Tocchet as coach, add to bizarre Arizona offseason

The Arizona Coyotes' weird offseason officially got weirder Tuesday, as the team announced that Rick Tocchet would be its new head coach.

The news comes a week after TSN's Darren Dreger reported there was a "good possibility" Tocchet would replace Dave Tippett, and it falls roughly on the 10-year anniversary of Tocchet departing Arizona following his illegal involvement in a sports gambling ring.

"Good to have you home, Coach," the Coyotes posted on Twitter, celebrating Tocchet's reunion as both a former player and coach with Arizona.

The team may not have had the same sentiment when it parted ways with Tocchet amid the gambling ordeal, which resulted in a two-year probation sentence in 2007. And his return a decade later is just the latest part of a downright odd offseason in Phoenix. The Coyotes, under new ownership, jettisoned Tippet just a year after giving him a five-year extension and front-office control, and the club mortgaged draft capital in order to land veteran players like Derek Stepan.

But from a hockey perspective, Tocchet brings a recent track record of success to a franchise in desperate need of it.

Hailed for mentoring Phil Kessel, he served as an assistant on back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins teams, totaling three seasons in Steel City after a four-year stint as a TV analyst. Prior to that, he logged a 53-69 record coaching the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2008-2010 and was on staff with both the Coyotes and the Colorado Avalanche.

Tocchet played 18 years in the NHL, spending parts of three seasons with the Coyotes.