Coyotes officially hire Rick Tocchet as coach, add to bizarre Arizona offseason
The Penguins assistant returns to the Coyotes 10 years after leaving the franchise with off-ice issues
The Arizona Coyotes' weird offseason officially got weirder Tuesday, as the team announced that Rick Tocchet would be its new head coach.
The news comes a week after TSN's Darren Dreger reported there was a "good possibility" Tocchet would replace Dave Tippett, and it falls roughly on the 10-year anniversary of Tocchet departing Arizona following his illegal involvement in a sports gambling ring.
"Good to have you home, Coach," the Coyotes posted on Twitter, celebrating Tocchet's reunion as both a former player and coach with Arizona.
The team may not have had the same sentiment when it parted ways with Tocchet amid the gambling ordeal, which resulted in a two-year probation sentence in 2007. And his return a decade later is just the latest part of a downright odd offseason in Phoenix. The Coyotes, under new ownership, jettisoned Tippet just a year after giving him a five-year extension and front-office control, and the club mortgaged draft capital in order to land veteran players like Derek Stepan.
But from a hockey perspective, Tocchet brings a recent track record of success to a franchise in desperate need of it.
Hailed for mentoring Phil Kessel, he served as an assistant on back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins teams, totaling three seasons in Steel City after a four-year stint as a TV analyst. Prior to that, he logged a 53-69 record coaching the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2008-2010 and was on staff with both the Coyotes and the Colorado Avalanche.
Tocchet played 18 years in the NHL, spending parts of three seasons with the Coyotes.
