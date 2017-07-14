Coyotes owner: 'We couldn't be any more committed to Arizona and the Valley'

One NHL team, the Carolina Hurricanes, could be sold with an agreement to stay right where it is, in Raleigh.

Another one intends to stay put altogether.

Arizona Coyotes owner Andrew Barroway addressed the public from Gila River Arena this week and reiterated that his team long intends to call Arizona its home.

"The most important thing is to find a long-term home for the Coyotes in Arizona," Barroway said, per the Arizona Republic's Sarah McLellan. "We couldn't be any more committed to Arizona and the Valley, and the biggest project at hand is to find a home in the right place for the Coyotes in Arizona ... Let's put this to bed: We're not relocating."

The remarks from Barroway, who became sole owner of the Coyotes during this headlining 2017 offseason for the franchise, are unsurprising. But they do have significance as Arizona looks to quiet long-held concerns over the team's arena future. The addition of Steve Patterson, a former Arizona State athletic director, as president and CEO could help Barroway do just that. McLellan noted Patterson "was involved in the financing and construction of Reliant Stadium (now NRG Stadium) in Houston."

Barroway's comments are the latest in an increasingly long list of notable happenings for the Coyotes. After both a frenetic and postseason-minded free agency and a stark reversal on coach Dave Tippett, who has since been swapped out for Rick Tocchet of all people, Arizona looks as much like a surprise contender as a circus.