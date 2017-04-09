Craig Cunningham makes inspiring return with pre-game skate, puck drop
Roughly three months removed from a partial amputation of his leg, he was back on the ice before the Coyotes-Wild game
Saturday was a big day in the NHL.
The league’s 16 postseason teams were finalized . First-round Stanley Cup Playoffs matchups were all but set.
And, most of all, a couple of off-ice heroes received their due recognition.
First there was the outpouring of support for Bryan Bickell after his announcement that he will retire at the end of the Carolina Hurricanes’ season , ending a title-winning career as he continues to battle a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis he received in November.
And then there was Craig Cunningham.
A 2010 Entry Draft pick of the Boston Bruins, he bounced between the NHL and the American Hockey League until the Coyotes picked him up off waivers in 2015. The 26-year-old British Columbia native was warming up for a Nov. 19, 2016, game with Arizona’s AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners, when he collapsed as a result of acute cardiac arrest.
More than an hour of CPR later, Cunningham was found to have suffered from ventricular fibrillation, or, according to the Mayo Clinic, “a heart rhythm problem that occurs when the heart beats with rapid, erratic electrical impulses.” Circulation problems then arose, and an infection forced Cunningham to have part of his left leg amputated around Christmas.
But there were nothing but smiles going around the Gila River Arena on Saturday, when Cunningham took the ice hours before a Coyotes-Minnesota Wild showdown for a skate of his own. Months into his transition with a prosthetic leg and aiming for a job within the Coyotes organization down the road, he glided around like the not-so-old days.
Craig Cunningham on the ice at Gila River Arena today. Amazing. Inspiring. pic.twitter.com/8PL5bSegsH— Graham Taylor (@goldencanuck) April 8, 2017
Cunningham also stuck around for a heartfelt and ceremonial puck drop prior to the game.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Stars say coach Lindy Ruff won't return
The first big coaching change has arrived for the 2017-18 campaign, as Dallas has opted to...
-
Playoff tracker: Who's in, who's out
Keeping the postseason picture straight with a roundup of teams clinched, eliminated and s...
-
Canes' Bickell to retire after season
Former Stanley Cup title winner announced he will hang up his skates as he battles multiple...
-
Joe Louis Arena finale tix are costly
The near-four-decade run for the home of the Red Wings comes to a close this weekend, and tickets...
-
WATCH: Lightning goalie gets huge save
Tampa Bay's goalie makes clutch save to keep the Canadiens from wiping away Lightning's playoff...
-
3 teams that'd make playoffs more fun
We all know who is going to be fighting for a title, but what about the wannabes who missed...
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre