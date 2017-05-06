Desperate Blues quiet Predators, send series back to Nashville with Game 5 win

The Nashville Predators' first-ever trip to the conference finals will have to wait at least a little longer.

The St. Louis Blues, desperate to avoid elimination in Game 5 Friday night, quieted a streaking Preds offense and did just enough against Pekka Rinne to stay alive in the Western Conference, claiming a 2-1 win and sending their 3-2 series back to Nashville.

In fact, they did more than enough.

If not for some nifty work from Rinne, the Blues could easily have made Friday's victory a multi-goal decision. Big-time scores from both Jaden Schwartz and Dmitrij Jaskin were about as impressive as Jake Allen's 21-save night in the net for St. Louis.

Finishing with 25 blocks and limiting the Predators to 22 shots on goal -- and, of course, a single score from James Neal -- is another credit to Mike Yeo's on-the-brink underdogs.

Even if the power-play magic of Nashville's lone goal is deserving of a replay or two:

What a second win for the Blues does is, perhaps more than anything, delay the Predators' impending move past the second round. That doesn't mean St. Louis lacks the winning formula, because it was on full display Friday night. It just means the Blues would have to muster a whole lot of strength to win their way two more times.

Remember, Nashville is still 7-2 in its last nine games and boasts a plethora of standout scorers to threaten anyone left in the postseason. It's not every game, as we've seen already in this series, that Allen is going to be able to contain the Preds' depth, that the Blues can depend on such offensive balance of their own, and that St. Louis won't get penalized for this type of bench action: