Gnash, the Nashville Predators mascot, is taking no prisoners on Twitter

If you plan on discrediting the Nashville Predators, you will have to go through their mascot first.

Fresh off his team's 4-0 sweep of the Western Conference favorite Chicago Blackhawks, Gnash -- the Predators' saber-tooth ambassador -- is not backing down in support of Nashville's Stanley Cup playoff run. Even if that includes taking on ESPN, responding to comments from Patrick Kane or taunting whichever team advances to take on the Predators.

Gnash, unfiltered and sounding off on Twitter, tackled the "Worldwide Leader in Sports" first:

The last two years the "Worldwide Leader in Sports" experts picked us to lose in the first round. pic.twitter.com/u5Ll99GIhI — Gnash (@Gnash00) April 22, 2017

Patrick Kane, touting his distaste for Nashville and apparently overlooking the consequences of a Gnash response, got a jab next:

I feel "kind of" the same way about the Hawks winning the cup. Actually it's going to be really hard for them to do so this year. 😹 https://t.co/DBpgBLzAEI — Gnash (@Gnash00) April 22, 2017

And later, on Saturday, as the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues wrapped up another matchup, there was this gem: