Grand Rapids Griffins win Calder Cup, celebrate with $400 worth of McDonalds

Sometimes after winning a championship, McNuggets are suddenly the most important thing on Earth

The Grand Rapids Griffins won the Calder Cup on Tuesday night, and they celebrated how you'd expect a bunch of kids that just finished their season to celebrate: They went to McDonald's. After beating the Syracuse Crunch to win the American Hockey League's championship, the Red Wings' affiliate celebrated with over $400 of chicken McNuggets, McDoubles, and general things that are bad for you. Several players took to Instagram to share some of the celebration. It was pretty rowdy.

Champions Forever 🏆🏆🏆

A post shared by Kazan (@evgeny_svechnikov37) on

Of course, the players also appreciate the finer things. It just isn't a Detroit Red Wings' celebration without some sushi.

The celebration at Van Andel went well into the night. The Griffins' 4-3 victory clinched the Cup in Game 6, their second Calder Cup victory and first since 2013.

My bro 🏆🏆🏆🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺

A post shared by Kazan (@evgeny_svechnikov37) on

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories