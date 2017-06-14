Grand Rapids Griffins win Calder Cup, celebrate with $400 worth of McDonalds

The Grand Rapids Griffins won the Calder Cup on Tuesday night, and they celebrated how you'd expect a bunch of kids that just finished their season to celebrate: They went to McDonald's. After beating the Syracuse Crunch to win the American Hockey League's championship, the Red Wings' affiliate celebrated with over $400 of chicken McNuggets, McDoubles, and general things that are bad for you. Several players took to Instagram to share some of the celebration. It was pretty rowdy.

Of course, the players also appreciate the finer things. It just isn't a Detroit Red Wings' celebration without some sushi.

That moment when Joe Hicketts decides it would be a good idea to put the octopi on his head. @griffinshockey Calder Cup Champs #news8 pic.twitter.com/vYhshzZ9Az — Larry Figurski (@larryfigurski) June 14, 2017

The celebration at Van Andel went well into the night. The Griffins' 4-3 victory clinched the Cup in Game 6, their second Calder Cup victory and first since 2013.