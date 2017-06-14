Grand Rapids Griffins win Calder Cup, celebrate with $400 worth of McDonalds
Sometimes after winning a championship, McNuggets are suddenly the most important thing on Earth
The Grand Rapids Griffins won the Calder Cup on Tuesday night, and they celebrated how you'd expect a bunch of kids that just finished their season to celebrate: They went to McDonald's. After beating the Syracuse Crunch to win the American Hockey League's championship, the Red Wings' affiliate celebrated with over $400 of chicken McNuggets, McDoubles, and general things that are bad for you. Several players took to Instagram to share some of the celebration. It was pretty rowdy.
Of course, the players also appreciate the finer things. It just isn't a Detroit Red Wings' celebration without some sushi.
The celebration at Van Andel went well into the night. The Griffins' 4-3 victory clinched the Cup in Game 6, their second Calder Cup victory and first since 2013.
-
Rangers buy out Girardi; what's next?
Kevin Shattenkirk makes the most sense as a replacement for 11-year veteran Dan Girardi
-
LOOK: Fans, Pens celebrate in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh celebrates its second straight Stanley Cup with thousands of fans
-
Lemieux: Crosby among best of 'all time'
Penguins' repeat Conn Smythe winner Sidney Crosby lands on Sports Illustrated's regional c...
-
Pens' victory parade set: How to watch
Pens are set to follow the same route they took after 2016's Stanley Cup win
-
Fleury waives clause, could go to Vegas
The Penguins' longtime goalie has apparently accepted the team's request to make himself a...
-
NHL teams tease new Adidas jerseys
Teams take to Twitter on Monday to offer a sneak peek at new 2017-18 threads