How Connor McDavid stacks up against highest-paid athletes in NFL, NBA, MLB
The Edmonton Oilers' $100 million man doesn't even come close to big-money earners in other leagues
The Edmonton Oilers made Connor McDavid the highest-paid player in the NHL on Wednesday with an eight-year, $100 million contract extension, and they did it at a relatively affordable rate considering previous reports had the Hart Trophy winner set to earn as much as $13.25 million per year over eight seasons.
The big-money deal looks like even more of a bargain, though, if you put it side by side with contracts of other sports' highest-paid athletes.
Especially since its 2005 institution of a salary cap, the NHL has been widely recognized as a league without the top-heavy mega deals of, say, the NBA. No NHL player has earned more than $14 million in a season.
And yet it's not hard to notice just how much of a steal McDavid looks like at $100 million after a glance at the biggest earners across other professional leagues:
NHL: Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton Oilers -- eight years, $100 million ($12.5 million per season)
NFL: Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders -- five years, $125 million ($25 million per season)
MLB: Zack Greinke, SP, Arizona Diamondbacks -- six years, $206.5 million ($34.4 million per season)
NBA: Stephen Curry, G, Golden State Warriors -- five years, $201.2 million ($40.2 million per season)
As Eric Fawcett of Press Basketball notes, McDavid wouldn't even crack his sport's top-75 list for highest-paid athletes if he played in the NBA.
Blame the contrast in salary caps, the size in team rosters, money from television rights or any of the other factors influencing money across sports.
But such is life in the NHL.
-
Rangers' Kevin Klein retires from NHL
The game-winning specialist prepares for a reported transition to Europe
-
LOOK: P.K. Subban befriends supermodel
The Nashville Predators defenseman's Wimbledon tour continues
-
LOOK: Subban with Federer, Djokovic
A life-sized Serena Williams poster wasn't enough for Subban at the tennis tournament
-
Report: Tocchet could be Coyotes coach
Bringing back Tocchet could be on the horizon and fits right in with the Coyotes' bizarre...
-
Multiple first-rounders for Duchene?
The Colorado Avalanche are reportedly still standing firm in trade talks for their 26-year-old...
-
Oilers lock up McDavid for $100 million
Edmonton makes its $100 million extension with the Hart Trophy winner official
Add a Comment