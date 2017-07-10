LOOK: Chris Kunitz and family celebrate with cereal in the Stanley Cup
Breakfast is back in the Cup at the Kunitz household
Chris Kunitz is no longer with the repeat Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins after inking a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning in free agency.
Don't tell that to his family.
The Kunitz household got some time with the Cup this week thanks to the 37-year-old forward's role in the Pens' title run, the fourth championship of Kunitz's career. And, by all accounts, plenty of fun was had.
Breakfast was shared with and inside the iconic trophy.
And then Kunitz hit the yard to hoist the Cup alongside his three children, each of whom had mini trophies of their own.
