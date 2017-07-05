LOOK: P.K. Subban all over a super-sized Serena Williams poster at Wimbledon

P.K. Subban apparently adores Serena Williams.

The Nashville Predators defenseman has been quiet lately about his Stanley Cup Final feud with Sidney Crosby, which spawned more headlines than it probably deserved. But he made sure this week that none of us will forget he's an entertainer as much as he is a hockey player, embracing a super-sized poster of Williams at Wimbledon.

The real Williams, of course, isn't at Wimbledon. She's pregnant.

Subban saw things differently, however. That's no half-hearted hug.