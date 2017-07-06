LOOK: P.K. Subban hangs with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer at Wimbledon

A life-sized Serena Williams poster wasn't enough for Subban at the tennis tournament

First, there was a (literal) embrace of a life-sized Serena Williams poster.

Now, there's a blossoming friendship with Serbian sensation Novak Djokovic.

P.K. Subban has shed memories of the Nashville Predators' Stanley Cup Final loss at Wimbledon this week, mixing and mingling with tennis legends at the oldest Grand Slam tournament.

On Thursday, the outspoken defenseman was all about Djokovic, posing with Serbia's internationally acclaimed star, going live on Instagram with his newfound friend and then broadcasting Djokovic on the court.

@djokernole Wimbledon 2017

Wimbledon 2017!

Roger Federer also graced Subban's presence, as the latter's Instagram showed.

The legend himself 👌🏿

