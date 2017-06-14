LOOK: Penguins fans line streets; some taunt Predators on signs at victory parade

Pittsburgh celebrates its second straight Stanley Cup with thousands of fans

Pittsburgh hosted a victory parade for the second time in as many years, celebrating the Penguins' repeat Stanley Cup championship in downtown Steel City, and fans packed the streets.

Parking garages were a popular vantage point.

Unsurprisingly, fan-made signs got plenty of attention, especially those taking a shot at fans of the Pens' Stanley Cup Final opponent Nashville Predators.

Sidney Crosby made sure fans saw Cup from the back of a pickup, and Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang took turns showcasing it, tool.

