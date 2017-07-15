LOOK: Penguins' Justin Schultz brings Stanley Cup for a Starbucks drink in Canada
Chris Kunitz and his family had cereal in the Cup, and now Schultz is carrying it to coffee shops
The Pittsburgh Penguins aren't holding back as they tote the Stanley Cup, their second championship trophy in as many years, in celebration across the world.
And when we say they aren't holding back, we mean, of course, that they are going to Starbucks and requesting discounts for bringing their own cup -- er, Cup.
Or at least Justin Schultz is.
Not long after former teammate Chris Kunitz brought the trophy home, where he and his kids had breakfast out of the top of the Cup, the Penguins defenseman was spotted by Philip Pritchard, keeper of the Cup, at a Starbucks in Kelowna, British Columbia. This came after a visit with children at a local hospital.
No word on whether Schultz was granted the discount.
-
Report: Pens interested in Matt Duchene
The Avalanche center is still sitting in Colorado, but a few teams apparently still have i...
-
LOOK: Westbrook dons custom Ducks jersey
'The Brodie' tapes his segment in old-school Anaheim gear
-
Coyotes owner: 'We're not relocating'
Andrew Barroway publicly addresses relocation rumors and says the team is staying put in A...
-
NHLPA exec: Smart to prepare for lockout
Donald Fehr's comments signal stormy times ahead in labor negotiations
-
Pens remake '90s pic with Crosby, Malkin
Pittsburgh showcases its heroes of past and present after its second straight Stanley Cup
-
Hurricanes owner could sell the team
Peter Karmanos is considering an offer to sell the franchise after buying it in 1994 and moving...
Add a Comment