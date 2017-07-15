LOOK: Russell Westbrook rocks custom Ducks throwback at Kids' Choice Awards

Russell Westbrook has his name all over the NHL these days.

The same week he edged Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby for the Best Male Athlete ESPY, the NBA MVP and Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star showed up to tape a segment for another awards show, Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards, and rocked a throwback Anaheim Ducks jersey, complete with "The Brodie" stitched on the back.

Here's your friendly reminder that Anaheim, which supported Westbrook's outfit on Twitter, was founded in 1993 by Disney as the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, a name -- with jerseys to match -- inspired by the 1992 movie The Mighty Ducks.

Westbrook and his old-school apparel will be featured in the Kids' Choice Awards on Sunday, when the NBA star is set to accept the Clutch Player of the Year honor.