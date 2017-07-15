LOOK: Russell Westbrook rocks custom Ducks throwback at Kids' Choice Awards
'The Brodie' tapes his segment in old-school Anaheim gear
Russell Westbrook has his name all over the NHL these days.
The same week he edged Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby for the Best Male Athlete ESPY, the NBA MVP and Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star showed up to tape a segment for another awards show, Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards, and rocked a throwback Anaheim Ducks jersey, complete with "The Brodie" stitched on the back.
Here's your friendly reminder that Anaheim, which supported Westbrook's outfit on Twitter, was founded in 1993 by Disney as the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, a name -- with jerseys to match -- inspired by the 1992 movie The Mighty Ducks.
Westbrook and his old-school apparel will be featured in the Kids' Choice Awards on Sunday, when the NBA star is set to accept the Clutch Player of the Year honor.
-
LOOK: Schultz brings Cup to Starbucks
Chris Kunitz and his family had cereal in the Cup, and now Schultz is carrying it to coffee...
-
Report: Pens interested in Matt Duchene
The Avalanche center is still sitting in Colorado, but a few teams apparently still have i...
-
Coyotes owner: 'We're not relocating'
Andrew Barroway publicly addresses relocation rumors and says the team is staying put in A...
-
NHLPA exec: Smart to prepare for lockout
Donald Fehr's comments signal stormy times ahead in labor negotiations
-
Pens remake '90s pic with Crosby, Malkin
Pittsburgh showcases its heroes of past and present after its second straight Stanley Cup
-
Hurricanes owner could sell the team
Peter Karmanos is considering an offer to sell the franchise after buying it in 1994 and moving...
Add a Comment