LOOK: San Jose Sharks' Burns, Thornton go nude for ESPN's Body Issue
The Sharks veterans don oversized beards -- and no clothes -- for ESPN's cover shot
Brent Burns is fresh off winning the James Norris Memorial Trophy, and Joe Thornton is in line for a payday as one of the NHL's top impending free agents.
But both San Jose Sharks veterans raised eyebrows for something far fleshier on Friday morning.
Featured on the cover of ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue 2017, the two showcased not only their beards, including oversized enhancements of their facial hair, but also every other part of their bodies.
Just as notable as the Sharks' foray into bare-skinned photography are probably the comments from Burns and Thornton, who will turn 38 this week, via ESPN's David Fleming:
BRENT BURNS: You never know what to expect with something like this. They were like, "Boom, let's go!" We both just dropped our robes and looked up into each other's eyes and laughed: We're both naked right now doing a face-off, so this is kind of interesting ... I bet Joe has been training hard for this thing to get his body jacked. Me? I just got back from 10 days at Disney eating funnel cakes and ice cream with my kids. There was a lot of laughing during the shoot, but I think it was mostly people laughing at my body. Jumbo [Joe] is the guy who is the most comfortable naked. He's always naked.
