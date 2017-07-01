LOOK: San Jose Sharks' Burns, Thornton go nude for ESPN's Body Issue

Brent Burns is fresh off winning the James Norris Memorial Trophy, and Joe Thornton is in line for a payday as one of the NHL's top impending free agents.

But both San Jose Sharks veterans raised eyebrows for something far fleshier on Friday morning.

Featured on the cover of ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue 2017, the two showcased not only their beards, including oversized enhancements of their facial hair, but also every other part of their bodies.

Joe Thornton and Brent Burns pose on the cover of ESPN The Magazine's 2017 Body Issue. ESPN

Just as notable as the Sharks' foray into bare-skinned photography are probably the comments from Burns and Thornton, who will turn 38 this week, via ESPN's David Fleming: