NHL 2017-18 schedule: Penguins' banner raising highlights five key dates
Pens open season on Oct. 4, while the Golden Knights begin play Oct. 6 on the road
A day after unveiling all 31 teams' home openers for the 2017-18 regular season, the NHL announced its full regular-season slate for every club, including the expansion Vegas Golden Knights.
The puck drops on Oct. 4 and the season wraps up on April 7, 2018. Here are five key dates to keep on your calendar:
- Oct. 4-6, 2017: The dawn of another season of hockey. First up is a four-game opening night on Oct. 4, when the Pittsburgh Penguins will raise their second straight Stanley Cup title banner before a matchup with the St. Louis Blues. Two days later, on Oct. 6, the Golden Knights will take the ice for the first (real) time, squaring off with Ken Hitchcock's Dallas Stars on the road.
- Nov. 10-11, 2017: The Global Series runs over these two days, with the Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators set to play a pair of games in Stockholm. It'll be the first time since 2011 that the NHL hosts regular-season bouts in Europe.
- Dec. 16, 2017: Back to the roots the NHL goes before Christmas, celebrating 100 years of operation with the NHL100 Classic, an outdoor game between the Senators and Montreal Canadiens at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa.
- Jan. 1, 2018: New Year's Day will be celebrated at the New York Mets' Citi Field for the 10th anniversary of the outdoor Winter Classic showdown, which features the Buffalo Sabres and visiting New York Rangers.
- March 3, 2018: Another outdoor clash arrives two months after the 2018 Winter Classic, this time at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. A continuation of the NHL's Stadium Series, it pits the Washington Capitals against the Toronto Maple Leafs in a rematch from the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs.
