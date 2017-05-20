NHL playoffs: Conference finals schedule, results and a glance at both series

Another round is down . With four teams left in the race for this season's Stanley Cup, make sure you know how to watch every game , and come back here for updates on the two remaining series:

Conference finals at a glance

Note: All game times are Eastern. Asterisks (*) denote if-necessary games.

Eastern Conference

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Ottawa Senators

They didn't get through their anticipated second-round clash with the Washington Capitals unscathed, but the Penguins still boast one of the league's top offenses in space, not to mention a confident string of showings by Marc-Andre Fleury. The Senators keep basking as defense-oriented underdogs, advancing past the New York Rangers in the second round.

Game 1: Senators 2, Penguins 1 in OT (lead 1-0)

Senators 2, Penguins 1 in OT (lead 1-0) Game 2: Penguins 1, Senators 0 (tied 1-1)

Penguins 1, Senators 0 (tied 1-1) Game 3: Senators 5, Penguins 1 (lead 2-1)

Senators 5, Penguins 1 (lead 2-1) Game 4: Penguins 3, Senators 2 (tied 2-2)

4: Penguins 3, Senators 2 (tied 2-2) Game 5: May 21, 3 p.m., at Pittsburgh*

May 21, 3 p.m., at Pittsburgh* Game 6: May 23, 8 p.m., at Ottawa*

May 23, 8 p.m., at Ottawa* Game 7: May 25, 8 p.m., at Pittsburgh*

Western Conference

Anaheim Ducks vs. Nashville Predators

There might not be a more exciting story than the Predators. They followed a sweep of the Chicago Blackhawks by dispatching the St. Louis Blues in six to reach their first conference final, thanks to all-around grade-A work, especially from the blue line. The Ducks took control against the Edmonton Oilers' powerful offense when they needed to and, a string of Game 7 failures behind them, look like a legit title threat.