NHL playoffs: Conference finals schedule, results and a glance at both series
Series schedules, results and updates from the Eastern and Western conference finals
Another round is down . With four teams left in the race for this season's Stanley Cup, make sure you know how to watch every game , and come back here for updates on the two remaining series:
Conference finals at a glance
Note: All game times are Eastern. Asterisks (*) denote if-necessary games.
Eastern Conference
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Ottawa Senators
They didn't get through their anticipated second-round clash with the Washington Capitals unscathed, but the Penguins still boast one of the league's top offenses in space, not to mention a confident string of showings by Marc-Andre Fleury. The Senators keep basking as defense-oriented underdogs, advancing past the New York Rangers in the second round.
- Game 1: Senators 2, Penguins 1 in OT (lead 1-0)
- Game 2: Penguins 1, Senators 0 (tied 1-1)
- Game 3: Senators 5, Penguins 1 (lead 2-1)
- Game 4: Penguins 3, Senators 2 (tied 2-2)
- Game 5: May 21, 3 p.m., at Pittsburgh*
- Game 6: May 23, 8 p.m., at Ottawa*
- Game 7: May 25, 8 p.m., at Pittsburgh*
Western Conference
Anaheim Ducks vs. Nashville Predators
There might not be a more exciting story than the Predators. They followed a sweep of the Chicago Blackhawks by dispatching the St. Louis Blues in six to reach their first conference final, thanks to all-around grade-A work, especially from the blue line. The Ducks took control against the Edmonton Oilers' powerful offense when they needed to and, a string of Game 7 failures behind them, look like a legit title threat.
- Game 1: Predators 3, Ducks 2 in OT (lead 1-0)
- Game 2: Ducks 5, Predators 3 (tied 1-1)
- Game 3: Predators 2, Ducks 1 (lead 2-1)
- Game 4: Ducks 3, Predators 2 in OT (tied 2-2)
- Game 5: May 20, 7:15 p.m., at Anaheim*
- Game 6: May 22, 8 p.m., at Nashville*
- Game 7: May 24, 9 p.m., at Anaheim*
