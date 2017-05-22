NHL playoffs: Ducks face elimination minus Eaves, Rakell; Gibson might also be out

Fresh off a 3-2 defeat at home , the Anaheim Ducks are set to fight for their playoff lives in Game 6 of the NHL's Western Conference finals when they return to Nashville on Monday, and they will have to do so without some big contributors.

Forwards Rickard Rakell and Patrick Eaves did not make the trip to Tennessee to face the Nashville Predators, according to Ducks coach Randy Carlyle, and lower-body injuries will keep them from taking the ice for what could be Anaheim's final game of the season.

Ducks goalie John Gibson, meanwhile, has been deemed questionable for Monday's showdown with the Preds thanks to a lower-body injury of his own. The morning skate before Game 6 had been labeled as an evaluation for Gibson's status, with backup Jonathan Bernier slated to make his first postseason start for Anaheim in the event Gibson is unable to go.

Bernier has not lost in regulation in any of his past 13 starts, but all of those appearances came in the regular season. The seven-year reserve has never opened a playoff game in the net and surrendered two goals on 18 Nashville shots in the Preds' narrow victory Saturday.

Missing Rakell and Eaves figures to be just as monumental as either a recovering Gibson or unproven Bernier manning the net for Anaheim, as the two forwards have combined for nine goals and 17 points in the postseason. Eaves, the Ducks' top offensive trade acquisition in March, has already been sidelined for more than a week's worth of games.