Predators soak up spotlight, beat Blues; Ducks get record-breaking win vs. Oilers

Forget the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins , who are two wins away from handing the Washington Capitals another seemingly inevitable postseason exit .

The Nashville Predators may very well be the stars of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Anaheim Ducks , meanwhile, are not dead yet after logging a record-breaking 6-3 win over their Pacific Division rival Edmonton Oilers late Sunday.

Here's a rundown of the day's Western Conference action:

The Predators, now 6-1 in the postseason, are on fire

Their record says it all.

The Predators' four-game sweep of the Chicago Blackhawks in the opening round of the postseason was just the beginning. A Vladimir Tarasenko breakout in Game 2 helped the St. Louis Blues even up Nashville's second-round series after a four-goal Game 1 victory from the Preds, but things were back in Nashville's hands on Sunday when Ryan Ellis and the rest of Music City's on-ice heroes claimed a 3-1 win.

Jake Allen remains a stalwart of St. Louis' defense from the net, but Ellis, who scored in his sixth consecutive game Sunday, and the Predators proved too much to handle thanks to their high-flying offense.

The speed and scoring prowess of Nashville, on full display against the Blackhawks in the first round, was a highlight once again in Game 3 vs. the Blues, when even blueliners like Ellis and Roman Josi had a hand in putting pucks past Allen. The Blues went with an empty net with more than three minutes to go because of the Predators' piling on.

Nashville, with two home matchups slotted for the next three games of the series, is surging toward what figures to be a riotously entertaining Western Conference final.

Oh, and in case you weren't aware, everyone is now also apparently a Predators fan. And who can blame them this postseason?

Little Big Town, complete with Nashville jerseys, were on hand to rattle off the national anthem prior to Game 3.

Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray was on the ice, waving a towel and rocking Predators gear.

And then there was Dallas Cowboys quarterback -- wait, Dallas Cowboys quarterback? -- Dak Prescott , who was spotted in his own Predators apparel from the Game 3 audience.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys QB and ... Nashville Predators fan? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/xaYZ62ag0t — Troy Hughes™ (@TommySledge) April 30, 2017

Predators fever spreads fast.

The Ducks got the resilient rout they needed in Game 3

"Resilient rout," you ask? Why, yes, when Anaheim goes up 3-0, surrenders a three-goal lead and then storms back to get to six goals, a franchise record in the postseason, that seems an appropriate description.

It figures for the Oilers that a game after Cam Talbot got the credit he deserved for slowing a powerful -- and trade-deadline-influenced -- Ducks offense, Anaheim went off thanks to scores from five different players Sunday night.

Granted, there wasn't a whole lot more Talbot could've done to stop this deflection from bouncing in the Ducks' favor:

Fortunate bounce or not, the obvious theme of the night was that the Ducks offense, with just one more shot on goal than Edmonton in Game 3, came to life with undeniable efficiency.

Taking Game 3 in such dramatic fashion was exactly what Anaheim needed, even though the argument can be made that any type of win would have sufficed, seeing as it would've prevented the Oilers from threatening to sweep. But speaking of Edmonton, the Connor McDavid-led group is still scoring a ton -- the Oilers now have 10 goals through three second-round games -- and will have another shot to claim a home win in Game 4.

But this series is far from over.