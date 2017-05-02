NHL playoffs: Second-round schedule, results and a glance at each series
One round of playoff hockey is down .
Gone are favorites like the Chicago Blackhawks , not to mention other Original Six contenders like the Montreal Canadiens , Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs .
We have high-scoring and defensively geared powerhouses still standing, however, and two teams left the first round without a loss to their name.
With another wave of Stanley Cup showdowns here, make sure you know how to watch each and every game , and stay right here for updates on every series:
Second-round series glance
Note: All game times are Eastern. Asterisks (*) denote games that will be played if necessary.
Eastern Conference
Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
The Presidents' Trophy-winning Caps slipped past an energetic Toronto Maple Leafs squad to earn a shot at dethroning the defending champion Pens, who wasted no time showcasing their offensive firepower in a 4-1 rout of the Columbus Blue Jackets .
- Game 1: Penguins 3, Capitals 2 (lead 1-0)
- Game 2: Penguins 6, Capitals 2 (lead 2-0)
- Game 3: Capitals 3, Penguins 2 in OT (trail 2-1)
- Game 4: May 3, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh
- Game 5: May 6, TBD, at Washington
- Game 6: May 8, TBD, at Pittsburgh
- Game 7: May 10, TBD, at Washington
Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers
A Game 1 loss to the Boston Bruins didn't throw the Senators off balance despite some spotty officiating, but Ottawa faces a taller challenge in New York, which got enough elite play when it needed it to beat the Montreal Canadiens in six games.
- Game 1: Senators 2, Rangers 1 (lead 1-0)
- Game 2: Senators 6, Rangers 5 in OT (lead 2-0)
- Game 3: May 2, 7 p.m., at New York
- Game 4: May 4, 7:30 p.m., at New York
- Game 5: May 6, TBD, at Ottawa
- Game 6: May 9, TBD, at New York
- Game 7: May 11, TBD, at Ottawa
Western Conference
St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators
Thanks to some big-time play from their goalie, the Blues had little trouble fending off the Minnesota Wild in the opening round, but the Predators, what with their annihilation of the conference favorite Chicago Blackhawks, look just as hot, if not hotter.
- Game 1: Predators 4, Blues 3 (lead 1-0)
- Game 2: Blues 3, Predators 2 (tied 1-1)
- Game 3: Predators 3, Blues 1 (lead 2-1)
- Game 4: May 2, 9:30 p.m., at Nashville
- Game 5: May 5, TBD, at St. Louis
- Game 6: May 7, TBD, at Nashville
- Game 7: May 9, TBD, at St. Louis
Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers
Anaheim cruised past the Pacific Division rival Calgary Flames for a 4-0 sweep. Now the Ducks face a more formidable offensive opponent in the Oilers, another Pacific foe, for a round-two matchup that figures to tilt in favor of whichever club finds consistency.
- Game 1: Oilers 5, Ducks 3 (lead 1-0)
- Game 2: Oilers 2, Ducks 1 (lead 2-0)
- Game 3: Ducks 6, Oilers 3 (trail 2-1)
- Game 4: May 3, 10 p.m., at Edmonton
- Game 5: May 5, TBD, at Anaheim
- Game 6: May 7, TBD, at Edmonton
- Game 7: May 10, TBD, at Anaheim
