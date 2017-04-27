NHL playoffs: Second-round schedule, results and a glance at each series
Series schedules, results and updates from the second round of the Stanley Cup race
One round of playoff hockey is down .
Gone are favorites like the Chicago Blackhawks , not to mention other Original Six contenders like the Montreal Canadiens , Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs .
We have high-scoring and defensively geared powerhouses still standing, however, and two teams left the first round without a loss to their name.
With another wave of Stanley Cup showdowns here, make sure you know how to watch each and every game , and stay right here for updates on every series:
Second-round series glance
Note: All game times are Eastern. Asterisks (*) denote games that will be played if necessary.
Eastern Conference
Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
The Presidents' Trophy-winning Caps slipped past an energetic Toronto Maple Leafs squad to earn a shot at dethroning the defending champion Pens, who wasted no time showcasing their offensive firepower in a 4-1 rout of the Columbus Blue Jackets .
- Game 1: April 27, 7:30 p.m., at Washington
- Game 2: April 29, 8 p.m., at Washington
- Game 3: May 1, 7:30 p.m., at Pittsburgh
- Game 4: May 3, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh
- Game 5: May 6, TBD, at Washington
- Game 6: May 8, TBD, at Pittsburgh
- Game 7: May 10, TBD, at Washington
Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers
A Game 1 loss to the Boston Bruins didn't throw the Senators off balance despite some spotty officiating, but Ottawa faces a taller challenge in New York, which got enough elite play when it needed it to beat the Montreal Canadiens in six games.
- Game 1: April 27, 7 p.m., at Ottawa
- Game 2: April 29, 3 p.m., at Ottawa
- Game 3: May 2, 7 p.m., at New York
- Game 4: May 4, 7:30 p.m., at New York
- Game 5: May 6, TBD, at Ottawa
- Game 6: May 9, TBD, at New York
- Game 7: May 11, TBD, at Ottawa
Western Conference
St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators
Thanks to some big-time play from their goalie, the Blues had little trouble fending off the Minnesota Wild in the opening round, but the Predators, what with their annihilation of the conference favorite Chicago Blackhawks, look just as hot, if not hotter.
- Game 1: Predators 4, Blues 3 (lead 1-0)
- Game 2: April 28, 8 p.m., at St. Louis
- Game 3: April 30, 3 p.m., at Nashville
- Game 4: May 2, 9:30 p.m., at Nashville
- Game 5: May 5, TBD, at St. Louis
- Game 6: May 7, TBD, at Nashville
- Game 7: May 9, TBD, at St. Louis
Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers
Anaheim cruised past the Pacific Division rival Calgary Flames for a 4-0 sweep. Now the Ducks face a more formidable offensive opponent in the Oilers, another Pacific foe, for a round-two matchup that figures to tilt in favor of whichever club finds consistency.
- Game 1: Oilers 5, Ducks 3 (lead 1-0)
- Game 2: April 28, 10:30 p.m., at Anaheim
- Game 3: April 30, 7 p.m., at Edmonton
- Game 4: May 3, 10 p.m., at Edmonton
- Game 5: May 5, TBD, at Anaheim
- Game 6: May 7, TBD, at Edmonton
- Game 7: May 10, TBD, at Anaheim
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Subban lifts Predators; Oilers top Ducks
Subban had three points in Nashville's 4-3 win over St. Louis in Game 1, while Edmonton dropped...
-
NHL playoffs: Second-round predictions
Washington and Pittsburgh figure to go neck and neck, as do Anaheim and Edmonton
-
Bruins keep Bruce Cassidy as coach
Cassidy went 18-8-1 after replacing Claude Julien in 2016-17
-
3 questions for second round of playoffs
With the playoff field cut in half, the stakes keep getting raised
-
Canucks reportedly find a new head coach
Green has led Vancouver's AHL affiliate since 2013
-
How to watch: NHL second-round playoffs
Here's how to stay on top of all of the NHL's second-round playoff series, which begin Wed...
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre