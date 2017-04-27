NHL playoffs: Second-round schedule, results and a glance at each series

One round of playoff hockey is down .

Gone are favorites like the Chicago Blackhawks , not to mention other Original Six contenders like the Montreal Canadiens , Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs .

We have high-scoring and defensively geared powerhouses still standing, however, and two teams left the first round without a loss to their name.

With another wave of Stanley Cup showdowns here, make sure you know how to watch each and every game , and stay right here for updates on every series:

Second-round series glance

Note: All game times are Eastern. Asterisks (*) denote games that will be played if necessary.

Eastern Conference

Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

The Presidents' Trophy-winning Caps slipped past an energetic Toronto Maple Leafs squad to earn a shot at dethroning the defending champion Pens, who wasted no time showcasing their offensive firepower in a 4-1 rout of the Columbus Blue Jackets .

Game 1: April 27, 7:30 p.m., at Washington

April 27, 7:30 p.m., at Washington Game 2: April 29, 8 p.m., at Washington

April 29, 8 p.m., at Washington Game 3: May 1, 7:30 p.m., at Pittsburgh

May 1, 7:30 p.m., at Pittsburgh Game 4: May 3, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh

May 3, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Game 5: May 6, TBD, at Washington

May 6, TBD, at Washington Game 6: May 8, TBD, at Pittsburgh

May 8, TBD, at Pittsburgh Game 7: May 10, TBD, at Washington

Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers

A Game 1 loss to the Boston Bruins didn't throw the Senators off balance despite some spotty officiating, but Ottawa faces a taller challenge in New York, which got enough elite play when it needed it to beat the Montreal Canadiens in six games.

Game 1: April 27, 7 p.m., at Ottawa

April 27, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Game 2: April 29, 3 p.m., at Ottawa

April 29, 3 p.m., at Ottawa Game 3: May 2, 7 p.m., at New York

May 2, 7 p.m., at New York Game 4: May 4, 7:30 p.m., at New York

May 4, 7:30 p.m., at New York Game 5: May 6, TBD, at Ottawa

May 6, TBD, at Ottawa Game 6: May 9, TBD, at New York

May 9, TBD, at New York Game 7: May 11, TBD, at Ottawa

Western Conference

St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators

Thanks to some big-time play from their goalie, the Blues had little trouble fending off the Minnesota Wild in the opening round, but the Predators, what with their annihilation of the conference favorite Chicago Blackhawks, look just as hot, if not hotter.

Game 1: Predators 4, Blues 3 (lead 1-0)

Predators 4, Blues 3 (lead 1-0) Game 2: April 28, 8 p.m., at St. Louis

April 28, 8 p.m., at St. Louis Game 3: April 30, 3 p.m., at Nashville

April 30, 3 p.m., at Nashville Game 4: May 2, 9:30 p.m., at Nashville

May 2, 9:30 p.m., at Nashville Game 5: May 5, TBD, at St. Louis

May 5, TBD, at St. Louis Game 6: May 7, TBD, at Nashville

May 7, TBD, at Nashville Game 7: May 9, TBD, at St. Louis

Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers

Anaheim cruised past the Pacific Division rival Calgary Flames for a 4-0 sweep. Now the Ducks face a more formidable offensive opponent in the Oilers, another Pacific foe, for a round-two matchup that figures to tilt in favor of whichever club finds consistency.