NHL rankings by name: Study says Davids, Joes and Patricks are most popular

Welcome to the NHL offseason.

In case you're wondering what to do with yourself other than pour over Entry Draft picks, the new Vegas Golden Knights roster or the Nashville Predators' simplified Adidas jerseys, a new interactive study from Fanatics has you covered.

Ranking average statistics for pro athletes by their first names, the study highlights each of the four major sports league's most popular names, then identifies the most successful of those names -- the Davids, Joes and Patricks, in the case of the NHL.

With almost 20 Patricks currently lacing up skates to play professional hockey, Patrick Kane is the only one to excel beyond the current and former players who also bear his name. Across every category, this member of the Chicago Blackhawks one-ups them. The winger leads other Patricks in goals (by almost 17 per season) and assists (over 30 times) per season. Kane also spends less time in the penalty box, close to seven minutes fewer than the average Patrick.

Joe Thornton, of the San Jose Sharks, also gets a mention in the study for averaging at least 50 more minutes in the penalty box than the NHL's other Joes. And the Boston Bruins' David Krejci is credited with scoring an average of 32 more points than other players who share his name.

The real fun from this study, though, comes when you plug your own name into Fanatics' name database and see where your stats would rank in the NHL and across other leagues.

Try it for yourself right here.