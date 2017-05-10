NHL Winter Classic: Rangers will play Sabres at Citi Field in 2018 edition

The New York Rangers were knocked out of the playoffs Tuesday, but at least they've got something to look forward to next year.

Ten years after the first NHL Winter Classic, the Blueshirts are slated to take on their state rival Buffalo Sabres in 2018's edition of the annual outdoor showdown, which has been tabbed for New Year's Day at Citi Field, home of Major League Baseball's New York Mets.

Set for a 1 p.m. ET broadcast from the Big Apple, the Classic features one of its inaugural competitors in the Sabres, who kicked off the outdoor game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in 2008. The Rangers will be making their second Classic appearance after a 2012 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in the City of Brotherly Love.

Regularly among the NHL's most watched games, the Winter Classic has featured eight different winners, and a 6-3 record by the visiting teams, in its nine-year run:

2017: St. Louis Blues 4, Chicago Blackhawks 1 (Busch Stadium; St. Louis)

2016: Montreal Canadiens 5, Boston Bruins 1 (Gilette Stadium; Foxborough, Massachusetts)

2015: Washington Capitals 3, Chicago Blackhawks 2 (Nationals Park; Washington)

2014: Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Detroit Red Wings 2 (Michigan Stadium; Ann Arbor, Michigan)

2012: New York Rangers 3, Philadelphia Flyers 2 (Citizens Bank Park; Philadelphia)

2011: Washington Capitals 3, Pittsburgh Penguins 1 (Heinz Field; Pittsburgh)

2010: Boston Bruins 2, Philadelphia Flyers 1 (Fenway Park; Boston)

2009: Detroit Red Wings 6, Chicago Blackhawks 4 (Wrigley Field; Chicago)

2008: Pittsburgh Penguins 2, Buffalo Sabres 1 (Ralph Wilson Stadium; Orchard Park, New York)