Oilers lock up MVP Connor McDavid with eight-year deal averaging $12.5 million
Edmonton makes its $100 million extension with the Hart Trophy winner official
It's official.
The Edmonton Oilers have locked up their franchise centerpiece, Hart Trophy and Art Ross Trophy winner Connor McDavid, with an eight-year, $100 million contract, according to general manager Peter Chiarelli.
The news, relayed first by TSN's Bob McKenzie, comes a week after Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the 20-year-old forward was in line to average a record $13.25 million per season.
And it marks a relative bargain for Edmonton, which had to shed salary this offseason to accommodate new deals for McDavid and, perhaps soon, Leon Draisaitl. It ensures McDavid, the Oilers' 100-point man and an emerging face of the NHL, will be in town for the next nine seasons. McDavid, who also reeled in the Ted Lindsay Award in 2016-17, will average $12.5 million per year after the 2017-18 campaign.
