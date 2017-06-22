Oilers trade Jordan Eberle to Islanders, go for cap relief over scoring depth

On the same day the Vegas Golden Knights shipped expansion draft pick and former Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk to the Carolina Hurricanes for yet another future draft pick, the Edmonton Oilers got in on the wheeling and dealing as well, trading Jordan Eberle to the New York Islanders for forward Ryan Strome.

On the surface, the one-on-one looks awfully lopsided, even if Eberle's name had been floated in recent trade speculation.

And that's because it is.

Eberle, a veteran of seven seasons with the Oilers, had 51 points in 2016-17 after posting 47 in 69 games the previous season, a slight drop from back-to-back 60-point seasons starting in 2013-14. But his career numbers since joining Edmonton as the 22nd overall pick of the 2008 draft -- 165 goals and 217 assists -- don't even compare with those of Strome, who is just 23 years old but has scored more than 30 points in a season only once since the Islanders chose him fifth overall in 2011.

The logic behind Edmonton taking Strome for Eberle probably lies squarely in the pursuit of salary cap relief. The latter has a cap hit of $6 million the next two seasons, according to ESPN, whereas Strome will cost the Oilers $2.5 million in the final year of his deal. Edmonton, of course, is eventually on course to lock up both Leon Draisaitl and big-time award winner Connor McDavid.

Saving money in this deal comes at the expense of proven offensive depth, however. So the question for the Oilers is how much of an expense, especially with more moves on the docket across the league.