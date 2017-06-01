P.K. Subban doubles down on guarantee that Predators will win Game 3 vs. Penguins
Nashville, down 0-2 in Stanley Cup Final, better do so if it wants to compete with defending champs
The Nashville Predators hardly had any answers for the Pittsburgh Penguins late in Wednesday night's 4-1 loss in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.
But P.K. Subban, their exuberant defenseman and Evgeni Malkin's chief rival at the tail end of Nashville's second straight defeat in this series, thinks the Pens have it coming to them on Saturday.
Addressing the media after a riotous Game 2, in which he was booed repeatedly by the PPG Paints Arena crowd after a couple of physical exchanges and a few forearms to Sidney Crosby, Subban told reporters the Predators are "going to win the next game, and then we'll see what happens from there."
"We're going to win the next game."— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) June 1, 2017
PK Subban guarantees a Game 3 win for the @PredsNHL. #StanleyCuppic.twitter.com/afF151bltY
Given a chance to expound -- or retract -- his comments on Thursday, Subban doubled down on his guarantee, per the NHL.
I feel even more confident now that I've had a night of rest. There's no question. We're going to win the next game and then we'll move forward.
For Nashville's sake, the Preds better prove him right.
