Penguins' Kris Letang working out with former NFL All-Pro Terrell Owens

If Kris Letang returns to the ice for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017-18 with better footwork, he'll have Terrell Owens to thank.

The 30-year-old defenseman, four years removed from signing an eight-year extension with the Pens, missed the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs and Pittsburgh's second straight title run after undergoing surgery for a herniated disk in April. And as he prepares to resume his role along the Penguins blue line this offseason, he told NHL Network that his recovery has featured workouts with Owens, one of the NFL's all-time leaders at wide receiver.

"I'm trying to get better all the time, and I think I found the man that can improve my footwork," Letang said. "He's teaching us a lot of little things. He's been a pro for a long time and obviously his assets are a little bit different than a hockey player's, so he's trying to teach us a couple of things, but I try to go toe-to-toe with him."

On one occasion, at least, Letang most definitely could not go toe-to-toe with T.O., who all but left in a trail of dust after juking the veteran defenseman.

Letang, however, says he's not alone.

"I can tell you one thing, though, I was not the worst."