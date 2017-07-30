Penguins re-sign Conor Sheary at a bargain $3 million per season

For a team coming off a second straight Stanley Cup title, the Pittsburgh Penguins haven't exactly been recipients of overwhelming praise this summer.

They coughed up considerable draft-pick compensation to add "toughness" in the St. Louis Blues' Ryan Reaves, they lost assistant coach and Phil Kessel mentor Rick Tocchet to the Arizona Coyotes, and their free-agent additions were largely overshadowed by the departures of postseason vets Nick Bonino, Chris Kunitz and Trevor Daley.

The Pens warrant praise Sunday, however, after announcing a three-year contract extension for Conor Sheary.

The deal is relatively short for a player as young as Sheary, 25, but it looks like a bargain at $9 million for a couple reasons.