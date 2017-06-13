Penguins will celebrate Stanley Cup title with parade on Wednesday: How to watch
Pens are set to follow the same route they took after 2016's Stanley Cup win
The Pittsburgh Penguins claimed their second straight Stanley Cup title after a six-game series that ended in front of a Nashville Predators audience.
And now they are ready to celebrate back home.
For the second time in as many years, downtown Pittsburgh is slated to host a victory parade for the title-winning Pens.
Last year's celebration, which featured upwards of 400,000 fans and the largest sports parade to ever roll through the city, might be hard to top. But that was a step up from Pittsburgh's victory stroll in 2009, and the Pens will have repeat Conn Smythe Trophy winner Sidney Crosby back to hoist the Cup this year.
As Pittsburgh honors a dynasty in the making, here's how to watch the Pens' latest victory parade:
How to Watch
What: Pittsburgh Penguins Stanley Cup victory parade
When: Wednesday, June 14, starting at 11 a.m. Eastern
Where: Downtown Pittsburgh along Grant Street and the Boulevard of the Allies
TV: WPXI (Pittsburgh's Channel 11)
Online live stream: CBS Pittsburgh (KDKA-TV) and NHL.com (via WPXI)
