Praise parade continues as Lemieux dubs Crosby as 'one of the best all time'

The Pittsburgh Penguins are ready to celebrate their repeat Stanley Cup title this week with a second downtown victory parade in as many years. And there is no shortage of praise flowing in for the MVP of their postseason run, repeat Conn Smythe Trophy winner Sidney Crosby.

First, of course, came the trophy -- a cap on a big Stanley Cup Final performance that headlined a handful of Pens blowouts. Then came the inevitable Crosby vs. LeBron James comparisons (are you really surprised?).

Next up was a glowing comment from Penguins owner Mario Lemieux, who just so happens to also be a repeat Stanley Cup champion.

Talking Crosby in Alex Prewitt's Sports Illustrated cover story on Pittsburgh's resilient run to another title, Lemieux did not hold back from lauding No. 87, echoing praise he dished out after the Pens' Game 6 win over the Nashville Predators.

"One of the best all-time," Lemieux says. "Among the greats of our game."

Sidney Crosby graces the cover of Sports Illustrated in regional June 15 editions of the magazine. Sports Illustrated

Hall of Fame coach Scotty Bowman also goes on record to classify Crosby among the game's legends in the story, which will be teased with a cover shot of a Cup-holding Crosby in regional editions of Sports Illustrated on June 15.