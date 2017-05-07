Predators reach first conference finals; Oilers roll, force Game 7 with Ducks

It took them a little while to come alive Sunday, but the Nashville Predators are headed to their first conference finals matchup.

The Edmonton Oilers, meanwhile, went from weekend laughingstock to big-time winners thanks to a 7-1 blowout of their rival Anaheim Ducks in a series-evening Game 6.

Another night of playoff hockey is in the books. Here's what you need to know:

Nashville keeps on rockin', coasts into conference finals

The St. Louis Blues, avoiding elimination with a 2-1 Game 5 victory and a quieting of Nashville's red-hot offense, seemed poised to take another step in the second-round series early Sunday. But a pair of third-period Preds goals ignited Bridgestone Arena, kept Nashville undefeated at home and kept the postseason's most entertaining story alive.

St. Louis maintained a 1-0 lead early into the second period of Game 6, and the Blues did a fair job putting a damper on Nashville's high-speed attack up to that point. Slowing the Preds, of course, is exactly how Jake Allen and St. Louis eked out a win to avoid elimination earlier in the series.

Some precision passing helped set up a tying Preds goal, however:

And both Ryan Johansen and Calle Jarnkrok scored in the third despite the Predators finishing with just 18 shots on goal. That's efficiency.

Couple it with Pekka Rinne's impressive run in the net and the Preds' blue-line scoring prowess, and it sends maybe the hottest team of the playoffs -- Nashville is 8-2 in the postseason after sweeping the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round -- into what's sure to be a shootout of a showdown with either the Anaheim Ducks or Edmonton Oilers.

Pump the brakes on crowning Anaheim

Ryan Getzlaf and the Ducks deserved every bit of respect for their monumental Game 5 comeback, which might have been aided by a non-call on goalie interference but was riotous nonetheless. But Sunday was all Edmonton -- only two days after the Oilers blew a 3-0 lead, lost a heart-breaker in double overtime and might well have been handed a death sentence by some fans.

This is, remember, a youthful, inconsistent team that also coughed up a 2-0 series lead it had built in Anaheim.

It also, however, ran all over the more experienced contender Sunday night. All. Over.

Everyone knows the Oilers have offensive firepower. They proved that through the first four games of this series, too, with a combined 16 goals against the Ducks. But that total jumped seven -- yes, seven -- goals on Sunday during an early and relentless assault on Anaheim, so there's little else to say other than that Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zack Kassian and the Oilers are still very much alive and touting more than enough resiliency to claim this series.

Five (!) goals in the first period and a couple more in the second sealed the deal for Edmonton, and Cam Talbot was on point to halt all but one of Anaheim's own 34 shots. A 7-0 lead isn't quite as easy to blow as a 3-0 one, for sure, but the Oilers deserve just as much, if not more, credit for this blatant rebound than the Ducks got for their Game 5 heroics.