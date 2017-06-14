Rangers buy out veteran Dan Girardi; is Kevin Shattenkirk a logical successor?

The New York Rangers will buy out the remaining three years of defenseman Dan Girardi's six-year, $33-million contract, sending the former All-Star to the open market in July.

At 11 seasons, the 33-year-old Girardi was the longest tenured Ranger outside of goalie Henrik Lundqvist. Girardi had only 15 points in an injury-riddled 2016-17, but long has been a staple in New York, going from undrafted hopeful to minutes-eating captain, though he has endured a drop-off in numbers for three straight seasons. A no-movement clause in his contract would have forced the Rangers to protect his rights in advance of this month's Vegas Golden Knights expansion draft, too. Even with a strong start in this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs, he was bound to give way to fresher talent opposite Ryan McDonagh at some point.

Who do the Rangers turn to after Girardi is gone? One logical -- and luxurious -- potential successor is Kevin Shattenkirk.

By moving on from Girardi, New York will save nearly $7 million in salary cap space the next three seasons, ESPN reported. And the Rangers probably would need to make a hefty offer to be in the market for Shattenkirk. He undoubtedly was the deadline's most notable trade acquisition and, even after an underwhelming stretch with the Washington Capitals, figures to be free agency's biggest prize.

Infusing Shattenkirk's elite offensive skills into a blue line that could use some puck-moving speed in front of Lundqvist makes sense for the Rangers.